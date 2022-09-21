Nicola Peltz Beckham wows in semi-sheer gown for glittering event

Nicola Peltz Beckham has graced her fair share of magazine covers – and for good reason. The actress shared her latest photographic conquest with fans online – a cover shoot for Grazia USA, in which she stormed the magazine's pages in a stand-out mesh dress.

Nicola, 27, sported an unmissably voluminous sheer gown that boasted an electric and cornflower blue colour palette, in addition to large bow detailing, layers of peek-a-boo lace ruffles and an asymmetrical hemline. The star wore a candy pink lingerie set under the delicate mesh folds of the showstopping frock.

Brooklyn's wife put her game face on as posed for the cameras. She showcased a gothic beauty blend, consisting of a strong winged eyeliner and a velvety skin tone. A slicked-back, cropped hairstyle added a Teddy Boy twist to her ultra-feminine dress look.

Nicola, who was styled by Karen Levitt for the exciting project, added minimal accessories to her larger-than-life outfit. A simple silver chain adorned her neck, letting the billowing dress and her razor-sharp baby pink nail extensions speak for themselves.

Nicola looked breath-taking in blue

A pair of chunky platform brogue-like boats completed her enviable attire.

The star took to social media to share the glossy images with doting fans online. She captioned the series of stunning pictures: "@graziausa Photographs by @jasonkimstudio Styling by @karenlevittstylist Hair by @joerirouffa Makeup by @kateleemakeup Nails by Allison Bishop Words by @ckcolleen Thank you so much for having me on your cover."

The star posed in the tulle dress for the glossy shoot

Emulate Nicola's luxury look with a designer dress that captures a similar playful quality to her stylist's choice of blue frock.

Napoli Dress Electric Blue, £950, Molly Goddard

To achieve the full Nicola effect, a pair of heeled brogues is essential. Why not treat these stunning slip-ons by Russell & Bromley?

Brat Extreme Platform Loafer, £375, Russell & Bromley

September has seen Nicola's style game really blossom. Just a couple of weeks ago, the actress starred on the cover of Wonderland's autumn/fall issue wearing the ultimate sports-luxe Versace ensemble and more recently, she made her presence known at New York Fashion Week in Tom Ford.

