10 times Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham unexpectedly twinned outfits

All hail Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham – the most fashion-forward couple of the year. Known for their penchant for Y2K looks, double denim ensembles and luxury label-clad get-up, the duo never miss an opportunity to coordinate their outfits.

It's almost rare nowadays to spot the couple out and about in 'fits that don't resemble one another. If Bates Motel actress Nicola is in leather, no doubt David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son will be too. The same goes for linens, silks, satins – the list goes on. You guessed it - this also applies to prints, shapes, silhouettes, colour schemes… there really is no stopping these two stylish love birds.

If you're tempted to see more - or are just desperate to get your other half onboard with the twinning trend - then we have a mesmerising round-up of Nicola and Brooklyn's best matching outfits to date. Keep scrolling to discover the celebrity couple's top twinning looks…

Givenchy suits

The couple attended the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week looking divine in sharply tailored suits. The duo perfectly coordinated their monochrome colour schemes, masculine silhouettes and suited-and-booted aesthetics.

Valentino beige

Brooklyn and Nicola graced the scene at the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, another Paris Fashion Week event, sporting earthy beige tones and mid-wash blue boyfriend jeans. While Nicola opted for sheer fabrics and beaded embroidered, Brooklyn looked dapper in a classic checked suit blazer.

Thinking pink

Back in August, the couple attended a Wendy’s celebration for this summer’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset looking ever so sweet in baby pink. Nicola slipped on a Y2K pink frock featuring on-trend ruffle detailing, while Brooklyn stepped out in some blush-toned chinos.

White linens

While on holiday in Portofino, Nicola and Brooklyn took advantage of summer holiday dressing as they twinned in all-white. A broderie anglaise set made for an ethereal outfit choice for the actress – which was complemented by Brooklyn's linen trousers and tee.

Doubling up the denim

Nothing quite compares to a double denim moment. The couple have had multiple – take their noughties aesthetics here for example. The two enjoyed a meal at Nobu in New York, both wearing relaxed low-rise, cargo-style jeans showcasing an identical vintage wash and baggy fit.

His and hers pyjamas

Now these we are jealous of. Nicola and Brooklyn posed for a series of selfies which were subsequently shared with fans online – sparking PJ envy in us all. Before their Miami wedding, the couple looked cosy in these luxurious jammies featuring a maroon and royal blue vertically stripe print and feather cuffs.

VB Pride T-shirts

The pair celebrated Pride Month in style, donning these colour tees crafted by Victoria Beckham's eponymous label. Sales of the T-shirts went to charity ATK Charity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK.

White Dior suits

Spoiling us with another sensational designer moment, the duo opted for head-to-toe Dior looks during their wedding weekend celebrations. Designed by Kim Jones, Nicola's three piece suit came complete with a crisp white Dior saddle bag, whereas Brooklyn bedazzled his snowy aesthetic with some gold jewels.

Givenchy tees

Cleary fans of the trusty T-shirt, the soon-to-be-wed couple slipped on similar Givenchy tops for one of their many mirror selfies. The garments were Valentine's Day gifts from the esteemed fashion house and showcased red graphic prints set against white backdrops.

Silk headscarves

Last but not least, the loved-up pair channelled fifties flair with some retro headscarf looks. The two posed for an at-home selfie while kicking back in Miami – Nicola's home city – both shielding themselves from the Florida sun with their elegant headwear.

