Why Nicola Peltz Beckham's billionaire father wanted Brooklyn wedding to be cancelled last-minute Claudia Peltz convinced her husband Nelson not to cancel the nuptials

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's $ 3 million wedding almost didn't go ahead, according to court documents.

The actress' billionaire father Nelson Peltz reportedly wanted to call off the nuptials at the last minute due to difficulties with the guest list, which has now resulted in a court battle with one of their three wedding planners. Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit. However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for refusing to repay him the money.

They have also filed a countersuit, in which court documents reveal Claudia Peltz persuaded Nelson, who they described as a "billionaire bully", not to cancel the wedding over fears about the ramifications it could have on her daughter's career.

"Nelson said, in front of Braghin and Grijalba, that he wanted to 'cancel the wedding' and that it was 'a [expletive] show,'" documents obtained by ET state. "But Claudia begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would 'destroy Nicola's career.'"

Nelson Peltz has sued wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba

Nicola and Arianna have also highlighted other behind-the-scenes tensions, including hiding the fact that Nicola's hair and makeup cost $100,000 from Nelson, and the Peltz family tried to keep planning problems from the Beckhams.

According to the court documents, obtained by ET, the planners claim that Nelson "paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding."

Where did Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham get married?

Despite these hiccups, Nicola and Brooklyn's third and final wedding planner, Michelle Ragos, pulled off a show-stopping three-day event which began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday 8 April 2022 and ended with a post-wedding brunch on Sunday.

The couple's wedding was almost called off by Nelson

The main event was held at Nelson's sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The $103 million (£76 million) property, known as Montsorrel, reportedly boasts 27 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and its own beach.

Photos in the days leading up to the wedding revealed that large white marquees had been put up in the gardens, ready for guests to celebrate with the happy couple following their wedding.

Who attended Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's wedding?

According to court documents, Nicola demanded Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis' name be removed from the invite list and Claudia asked if Meghan and Harry would be attending – it has not been confirmed whether this referred to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, Gordon Ramsay was among the guests pictured arriving at the gates to Nelson's home, and he was joined by fellow stars such as Victoria Beckham's fellow Spice Girls bandmate Mel B and Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony.

Venus and Serena Williams were among the guests at the star-studded wedding

Venus and Serena Williams also got an invite, which Nicola later admitted was a "random" addition.

"It’s so random," she said in an interview with Tatler. Speaking of how her mother Claudia Peltz came to invite the tennis pros, she added: "She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, 'I've invited them if they want to come.'"

How much did Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's wedding cost?

The weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around $3 million, including Nicola's two Valentino wedding dresses and Brooklyn and his family's Dior by Kim Jones tuxedos.

