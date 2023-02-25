Christina Aguilera turns heads in risqué PVC corset The Genie in a Bottle singer is performing in Chile

Christina Aguilera had fans doing a double-take when she shared an extremely risqué photo of herself rocking a revealing PVC corset.

The Dirrty singer - who is no stranger to baring her skin for a photo - took to her Instagram Stories to promote her upcoming performance in Chile on Saturday, where she will play at the Movistar Arena in Santiago. However, we imagine it wasn't the news of her show that her followers were paying attention to.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera puts on a daring display

Loading the player...

In the image, Christina is wearing a plunging lace-up corset that almost completely exposes her chest. Her usual blonde hair has been transformed with hues of red and black and cascades down her front, with a few strands expertly placed between her cleavage.

Christina has been serving up some seriously seductive looks lately, and on Thursday she wowed fans again with her ensemble when she took to the stage at the Quinta Vergara amphitheater during the 62nd Vina del Mar International Song Festival.

TRENDING: Amy Robach wows in tiny string bikini - and T.J. Holmes can't keep his hands off her

POPULAR: Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana to finally receive title ahead of coronation?

Despite her powerhouse vocals, all eyes were on her sizzling outfit for the performance, which consisted of a deep-V bodysuit and an array of leather trench coats.

Christina commanded attention in her PVC corset

Xtina performed an array of quick changes during her set, first donning a daring red patent leather trench. She commanded attention in the eye-catching number, wearing her platinum blonde tresses slicked back into a high ponytail and adding a pair of statement shades and silver hoop earrings.

Christina later emerged in an oversized black blazer with subtle diamante detailing that glittered under the spotlight. She also modeled a pair of on-trend silver trousers, going heavy on the bling and adding chunky metallic necklaces to give her look a rock chic edge.

Christina isn't afraid to show off her figure

The star later shared on Instagram: "Te quiero CHILE!! Thank you @elfestivaldevina for my Gaviota awards Can't wait to do it all again in Santiago this weekend."

Away from the spotlight, Christina loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The singer lives with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and their daughter, Summer, six, as well as her son Max, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.