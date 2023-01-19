Christina Aguilera's latest fashion statement leaves fans saying the same thing The singer looked as confident as ever

Christina Aguilera has sported some edgy looks in her time and her latest is a stand-out too.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker appeared very proud of her latest ensemble and decided to post it to social media so that fans could weigh in.

The mom-of-two rocked a long-sleeved, black PVC top which was knotted at the waist and paired it with baggy, cargo pants and dark sunglasses.

On her feet, she wore strappy high heels and she oozed confidence in the striking outfit which had her followers saying the same thing.

Fans thought her look was reminiscent of her appearance 20 years ago. They wrote: "Omg! did you revive the Xtina of 2000?" and, "This reminds me of my teens (listening to all your songs from “Stripped” over and over again, after school)," while a third added: "Those pants look familiar."

Many others were getting throwback vibes too and one thing was for sure - they all loved it.

Christina's fans thought her look was a 2000s reinvention - and they loved it

Christina recently rang in her 42nd birthday and celebrated the special occasion with family and friends abroad.

She was spoiled with an adventure on a yacht in the waters of Vietnam, featuring a helicopter ride and spending time canoeing with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

She styled out for her magical day, pairing a skin-tight gray bodysuit with beautifully patterned wide-legged pants for a more relaxing fit.

Christina recently celebrated her birthday with her fiance and children

Christina topped off her look with a black leather bomber jacket and a pair of her signature shades, with her blonde locks done up in two little buns.

"BIRTHDAY wishes," she wrote alongside her compilation post featuring shots of her jaw-dropping two-tiered cake, featuring sparkling sequins on the outer layers, a feather topper, and several fondant red roses.

She was inundated with birthday love from her legions of loyal fans too.

