Christina Aguilera commands attention in bodysuit and daring leather trench The Dirrty hitmaker looked amazing while performing at the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Chile

Christina Aguilera has been serving up some serious sartorial flair since the noughties – and her latest look to perform in Chile didn't disappoint.

The Beautiful singer took to the stage at the Quinta Vergara amphitheater during the 62nd Vina del Mar International Song Festival on Thursday night, wowing the audience with her powerful vocals. All eyes were on her sizzling ensemble for the performance, which consisted of a deep-V bodysuit and an array of leather trench coats. After all, the 42-year-old star is no stranger to putting on a show, just check out the video below…

WATCH: Christina Aguilera puts on a daring display

Xtina performed an array of quick changes during her set, first donning a daring red patent leather trench.

She commanded attention in the eye-catching number, wearing her platinum blonde tressed slicked back into a high ponytail and adding a pair of statement shades and silver hoop earrings.

Christina later emerged in an oversized black blazer with subtle diamante detailing that glittered under the spotlight.

Christina turned up the heat in red leather to perform in Chile

She also modelled a pair of on-trend silver trousers, going heavy on the bling and adding chunky metallic necklaces to give her look a rock chic edge.

The star later shared on Instagram: "Te quiero CHILE!! Thank you @elfestivaldevina for my Gaviota awards Can't wait to do it all again in Santiago this weekend."

Christina has been making quite the impression with her fashion choices of late. A recent post led fans to speculate she would be next to perform at the Super Bowl Half Time show, following on from Rihanna's headline-hitting performance.

The Dirrty singer wowed in a diamante encrusted blazer

The award-winning singer shared footage of herself in an array of fashion-forward looks at this year's sporting event February 12, including a figure-hugging floor-length skirt.

The star's fans were quick to comment on the video after she uploaded it online, demanding that be finally be given the coveted music gig.

Christina also rocked a pair of on-trend silver trousers

“You're next to perform!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Christina for Superbowl 2024." A third added: "Christina for Super Bowl 2024." Now that’s a show we'd love to see!

Away from the spotlight, Christina loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The singer lives with her fiancé Matthew Rutler and their daughter, Summer, six, as well as her son Max, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

