Christina Aguilera rocks fashion-forward leather look as she looks back at iconic style moment The award-winning singer has such a great sense of fashion!

Christina Aguliera never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style - and her latest social media post proved just that!

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer shared footage of herself in an array of fashion-forward looks at Super Bowl on February 12, including a leather jacket teamed with a low-cut top and figure-hugging floor-length skirt, teamed with sunglasses.

The star's fans were quick to comment on the video after she shared it online, with many all saying the same thing - that she will be next to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera surprises with daring video

"You're next to perform!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Christina for Superbowl 2024." A third added: "Christina for Super Bowl 2024."

Christina's fashion usually blows her fans away and last month she sparked a huge response when she shared a scorching photo of herself posing in nothing but pantyhose.

The 42-year-old looked incredible reclining on a chair with one hand placed over her bare chest. Her flaming red hair glistened under the lights as it cascaded down her back, and her legs almost stole the show as they looked never-ending in her black tights.

Christina Aguilera shared footage of her stylish look at the 2023 Super Bowl

Christina's stunning photo was just one of several she shared to mark 12 months since she released her debut solo Spanish-language album, La Fuerza.

Other photos included behind-the-scenes images of Christina getting ready for the Latin Grammy's in 2021, which saw her rock a figure-hugging black dress with exaggerated latex sleeves.

The award-winning star has a fabulous sense of style

There was also a shot of her wearing a plunging red gown with ruffle detailing, which she matched to her newly-dyed red hair while filming a music video.

Away from the spotlight, Christina loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The singer lives with fiancé, Matthew Rutler, and their daughter, Summer, six, as well as her son Max, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

