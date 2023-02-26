Holly Willoughby is a total goddess in seriously spectacular dress The This Morning presenter stole the show on the ITV skating competition alongside Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby left her fans awestruck with her impeccable choice of attire for Sunday night's Dancing on Ice live show.

We didn't think Holly could top last week's showstopping gold sequin number, but she certainly delivered another winning ensemble.

The This Morning host looked beautiful in a mesmerising pink and black off-the-shoulder dress by Mika Style that showcased her long legs thanks to its thigh split design.

Holly wowed in the two-tone design, which she wore with simple silver strappy sandals and subtle jewellery to allow her frock to do the talking. Her blonde bob was styled into stylish loose waves.

Holly's Instagram followers were obsessed when the presenter offered a sneak peek at her gorgeous outfit. Holly shared: "Tonight on @dancingonice it’s props week! Let the unpredictability commence… good luck everyone… see you on @itv at 6:30… #hwstyle... dress by @mikastylefittings shoes by @renecaovilla jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers".

Fans rushed to comment, sharing their love for the outfit, and their compliments included: "Ooo! This dress is very unique I love it, "Beautiful," and: "Ay caramba".

Holly never disappoints with her amazing Dancing on Ice looks, carefully curated by her glam squad. Danielle Whiteman is in charge of her wardrobe, while Patsy O'Neill expertly applies her makeup every week.

Ciler Peksah is tasked with coiffing her beautiful blonde tresses – and didn't Holly's hair look great this week?

Holly is always immaculately put together for her This Morning presenting duties, too. Our favourite get-up of the past week has to be her Phase Eight pleated midi skirt, which you can pick up from Marks & Spencer.

She teamed the statement piece with a burgundy roll neck sweater from Whistles. As always, fans adored the look. One follower wrote: "Beautiful outfit!" Another quipped: "Love the skirt." And a third wrote: "Love this outfit especially the skirt!"

