Holly Willoughby breaks with tradition in seriously slinky gown The This Morning beauty never disappoints ITV viewers with her style

Another week of celebrities wobbling around on the ice means another dazzling dress from Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning presenter, 41, delighted her Instagram followers with yet another showstopping choice of gown for Sunday night’s live show, turning up the heat in a slinky halterneck dress. Her design of choice this week was crafted by Mika Style, a London-based tailor with over 30 years of experience.

The gorgeous gown was accessorised to perfection with a dazzling Mappin & Webb bracelet. Holly’s hair was styled in loose waves and she opted for a classic beauty look complete with a slick of berry pink lipstick.

The mother-of-three's glam squad helped her get ready for the show, with Patsy O'Neill perfecting her beauty blend, Ciler Peksah coiffing her icy blonde tresses and stylist Danielle Whiteman ensuring her style was on point.

Holly looked gorgeous in a custom-made dress by a London tailor

The Celebrity Juice star took to social media to share a sneak peek at her gorgeous ensemble, posing behind the scenes of the ITV show. She captioned the image: "It's musicals week on @dancingonice … big night tonight, no skate off!!! Your votes are sooo important…Brutal!!! #hwstyle dress by @mikastylefittings jewellery by @mappinandwebb."

Fans flocked to the comments to shower Holly with praise. One wrote: "Honestly loving the outfits each week," while another penned: "Gorgeous as usual."

Holly's princess dress last weekend looked amazing

Whether she's wowing us in hot pink or giving us full glamour in black sparkles, year after year Holly's Dancing on Ice dresses leave us utterly awestruck.

From glitter to ostrich feathers and princess skirts to mermaid silhouettes, Holly has delivered some seriously memorable style moments.

The This Morning host never disappoints

It’s not just Holly’s DOI dresses that have fans rushing to see where her latest look is from. Holly debuted a red and black leather mini combo earlier this week, and ITV viewers were obsessed.

Holly's skirt boasted a sweet peplum hemline and was perfectly paired with a scarlet knitted top. "Wow, wow, wow!" exclaimed one fan, while another said of her stylish yet work-appropriate outfit: "You mean business today."

