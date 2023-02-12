Holly Willoughby is the ultimate princess in new dream dress The This Morning presenter looked flawless as always

While the ice dance performances are sometimes questionable, one thing is for sure on Dancing On Ice; host Holly Willoughby always looks sensational.

This week was no different, with the This Morning host dazzling in a strapless pink ball gown while presenting alongside her her close friend and co-host Phillip Schofield. While Phil looked dapper, all eyes were on Holly's showstopping ensemble, which featured white floral embroidery.

The presenter wore a classic makeup look, which she finished off with stud earrings while her signature blonde locks were styled in loose waves.

Holly took to Instagram to share a photo of her beautiful outfit, tagging her trusty styling team in the post.

She wrote: "It's icons week on @dancingonice see you on @itv at 6:25… good luck to all our skaters… we may get to see a head banger tonight #hwstyle dress by @josephinescottlondon jewellery by @aariya_diamonds shoes by @sophiawebster."

Holly looked like a princess in her pink ball gown

As always, Holly's loyal fans were blown away by the look, rushing to comment on her Instagram post. One person wrote: "The dress is out of this world!" while another added: "You look like a princess Holly."

This is the latest in a series of wow-worth looks from the star. Last week saw Holly rock a gorgeous floor-length gown from wedding dress designer Suzanne Neville, which wouldn't have looked out of place on the set of Frozen!

Holly Willoughby's glittery silver dress was fit for a princess

Holly complemented the glittery square-neck gown with dainty drop earrings, styling her hair in loose waves. She opted for a natural makeup look, featuring a classic pink lip.

The week before, Holly deviated from her usual princess style, opting for a fishtail black dress with sequin embellishment, pulling out all the stops for week one of the competition.

Holly Willoughby's black dress was a departure from her usual style

We can't wait to see what Holly wears next week!

