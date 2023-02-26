Angela Bassett looks angelic in plunging bridal look at the NAACP Awards The actress celebrated her Outstanding Supporting Actress win on Saturday night

Angela Bassett's modish take on old-school Hollywood glamour at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night has enraptured her doting fans.

The Oscar nominee, styled by Jennifer Austin, descended on the red carpet in a bridal-white outfit, looking like an angelic vision in her ivory getup. Complete with a fitted bodice, plunging neckline, wide-leg pants and billowing ruffled sleeves, the actress' stunning Greta Constantine jumpsuit was a visionary ensemble for the star-studded event.

Angela, 64, looked incredible in an ivory ensemble from Greta Constantine

The star, who was the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Awards for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, accessorized in one-of-a-kind Essenza tassel earrings and an emerald and diamond Essenza ring.

Angela's raven hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose curls as she rocked a full-glam beauty glow. Divine!

The star collected her award at the 54th NCAAP Image Awards

The 64-year-old actress has received several nominations for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakana Forever, including a highly-anticipated nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards on March 12. She also reigned supreme at the Critic's Choice awards back in January. Take a look at her reaction to her momentous win...

WATCH: Angela Bassett hails 'extraordinary' actresses who made her win possible

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the momentous moment in her career, Angela penned: "This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning.

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do every day. There was so much to unpack as an actress because its brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I’m thankful to the Academy for including me among a wonderful group of actresses.

"I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another," Angela added. We can't wait to see what scene-stealing look the star debuts on the red carpet!

