Jamie Lee Curtis commands attention in glittering floor-length gown – fans react

Jamie Lee Curtis looked sensational on Saturday as she stepped out on the red carpet wearing an ultra-flattering midnight-blue gown.

Turning heads at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton, Jamie, 64, dazzled in a glittering blue dress which featured a plunging neckline, elegant long sleeves, and a gathered waistline.

As for accessories, the True Lies star teamed her statement number with a pair of black pointed heels, a peacock-inspired pendant and a pair of glitzy diamond earrings.

She styled her cropped grey locks into a choppy hair-do, and finished off her look with a sweep of radiant, matte makeup.

Sharing a snapshot with her followers on Instagram, the mother-of-two penned in the caption: "EVERYTHING HAS LED TO THIS!!!!! SO [EYE EMOJI] THRILLED [EYE EMOJI] FOR @wongspelledwang @dunkwun @funneedawgpix and our @everythingeverywheremovie FAMILY… And I looked fly!"

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the talented actress, with one writing: "Living your best life!" whilst a second gushed: "You are having a year," followed by a string of clapping hand emojis.

Stunned by her outfit choice, a third follower noted: "Divine!!!" and a fourth simply added: "Gorgeous."

Jamie's sublime red carpet moment comes after the star received an Oscar nomination for her role as Deirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Reflecting on her incredible achievement, Jamie told AP Entertainment: "I'm 64 years old. I've been an actor since I was 19.

"I made horror films and sold yogurt that makes you [expletive]. I never thought I would hear my name at the Oscars."

She went on to say: "I'm sober 24 years in two weeks, and being sober, you live in a reality. It's not magical thinking, it's not a fantasy life. This is my real life, and I am not the determiner of that happening. I have to accept what happens.

"And so I was in full acceptance in that moment and was shocked, shocked, and then thrilled."

