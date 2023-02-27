Ana de Armas leads the glamour in incredible plunging beaded gown Netflix's Blonde actress looked spellbinding in her embellished ensemble

Sunday night marked the 2023 SAG Awards, honoring the best film and television performances of the year. As Hollywood royalty and film industry A-listers descended upon the red carpet, we couldn't help but admire the best-dressed stars, of which Ana De Armas reigned supreme.

The Blonde actress, who has seen a sweep of nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of 1950s icon Marylin Monroe, looked spellbinding as she arrived at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Ana enchanted in a slinky embroidered dress, complete with a plunging neckline, delicate double straps with bow detailing and a sweeping maxi skirt that pooled into a rippling train.

Ana de Armas looked incredible in a beaded gown

Her all-black ensemble featured vintage botanical beading layered over a sheer gown. Ana cinched her waist with a simple black belt and elevated her look with towering heels.

The raven-haired star teased her glossy mane into an elegant up-do, adding a smokey eye, fluttery lashes and peachy blush to complete her radiant beauty glow.

Ana de Armas and Michelle Yeoh enjoy the SAG Awards 2023

The 34-year-old star has also secured an Oscar nomination for her glittering Netflix performance and was honored at the BAFTAs earlier this month for her commendable portrayal.

Ana looked pretty in pink at the BAFTAs, rocking a fitted satin Louis Vuitton gown adorned with a frilled bralette detailing.

When the actress lit up Instagram with her post-awards ceremony snaps, fans were sent into a frenzy over her unrivalled elegance. One follower wrote: "Ana my Queen!" another added: "Beautiful Ana!" and a third quipped: "You look (series of fire emojis)."

The actress enchanted in a satin gown at the BAFTAs

Ana often chooses Louis Vuitton for big events. Back in January, the Netflix star donned another LV dress for the Golden Globes.

The gown in question featured intricate silver sequined detail running down the front, sewn perfectly on the velvet base of the dress. The off-the-shoulder style showed off her toned shoulders and flawless skin and we adored her beauty look. Obsessed.

