Ana de Armas' slinky satin BAFTA outfit evokes major reaction

The BAFTA Film Awards 2023 didn't disappoint; we loved the glitz and glamour, and of course, all the incredible outfits that appeared on the red carpet.

One of the most spellbinding looks was from the beautiful Ana de Armas, who donned a blush pink dress that came complete with a bustle at the neckline and spaghetti straps. It was designed by Louis Vuitton and fitted the actress like a glove. Ana always looks incredible - check out her fragrance advert in our video below.

The stunning star, who is the face of beauty brand Estee Lauder, sported a flawless face of natural makeup too. Her makeup artist, Mary Wiles, said of her look: "Ana’s Vuitton dress is beautiful and feminine. We wanted to offset that with a strong lip, defined brows, lashes, a little liner and subtle contour to Ana’s face. Skin we kept glowing and fresh. All makeup #esteelauder."

Ana looked incredible in her Louis Vuitton dress

When the 34-year-old shared a picture of herself on Instagram, fans were unanimous in saying the same thing. One follower wrote: "Ana my Queen!" another added: "Beautiful Ana!" and a third quipped: "You look (series of fire emojis)."

Ana often chooses Louis Vuitton for big events. Back in January, the Netflix star donned another LV dress for the Golden Globes.

READ: Ana de Armas buys $7m home in rural Vermont after privacy issues

The gown in question featured intricate silver sequined detail running down the front, sewn perfectly on the velvet base of the dress. The off-the-shoulder style showed off her toned shoulders and flawless skin and we adored her beauty look. The No Time to Die actress wore her hair in a super smooth, sleek style and rocked bold black eyeliner, a flawless base and a pretty pink lip.

Ana wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the Golden Globes last month

Sharing her look ahead of the show with her Instagram fans, the star posted a full-length video of herself. Her nine million social media fans took to the comments section with their verdict on her look, and many commented on the fact they felt that with this kind of dress, her hair should be worn in an updo.

To be honest, when you look like Ana... it really doesn't matter!

