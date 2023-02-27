24 best-dressed stars at the SAG Awards 2023: Zendaya, Austin Butler and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's awards season which can only mean one thing – celebrities are stepping out in their droves in their most show-stopping red carpet outfits.

For the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26, stars such as Zendaya, Mark Wahlberg and more have descended on the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California to celebrate the big screen and television's very best. And with attention-grabbing gowns, designer suits and sparkly jewellery, didn't they all look incredible?

From Jamie Lee Curtis to Kathryn Newton, keep scrolling to see the best-dressed stars at the SAG Awards, which is available to stream through Netflix's YouTube channel…

Cara Delevingne

Striking a pose on the red carpet, Cara Delevingne looked gorgeous in a classic black jumpsuit from Carolina Herrera with long sleeves, floral detailing and a skirt overlay. To finish off her glamorous look, the model wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and added a bold red lip and De Beers jewelry.

Zendaya

Zendaya never fails to impress when it comes to red carpet fashion, and Sunday night was no exception. She looked striking in a fitted pastel pink satin Valentino dress with a floral mermaid skirt and a strapless neckline, adding glamorous waves and silver Bvlgari jewelry. She later changed into a pink and blue frock with a black sequin top.

Eddie Redmayne

We can't get over the balloon sleeves and neck bow on Eddie Redmayne's incredible shirt. To balance out the show-stopping top, he added a pair of relaxed, high-waisted, wide leg trousers – and we need the entire outfit!

Niecy Nash-Betts

There's no denying that yellow is Niecy Nash-Betts' color! She brought the glamor with her strapless gown, which had a sheer panel in the bodice, a waist-accentuating belt and a floaty pleated skirt.

Amanda Seyfried

Ditching the floor-length gowns that most other celebrities were wearing, Amanda Seyfriend stood out in her lime green mini dress, complete with spaghetti straps, a giant bow at the back and, best of all, pockets!

Austin Butler

Who said suits have to be black? Austin Butler served up some serious outfit inspiration in a maroon three-piece alongside a white shirt and black bow tie.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett showed off her figure in a skintight PVC gown with a sheer lace bodice – and if her look wasn't already glam enough, she wore her hair in big curls.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph glittered in gold for the star-studded evening, opting for a floor-length gown with a cape that commanded attention.

Jamie Lee Curtis

How could you miss Jamie Lee Curtis' eye-catching red gown? The star looked incredible in a low V-neck, figure-hugging dress teamed with silver accessories.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett was the queen of ruffles on Sunday evening, thanks to her ruched canary yellow frock with a mermaid skirt. She added a sparkly conch clutch bag and wore her hair in gorgeous natural curls.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge kept it simple in a square-neck, ruched gown with long sleeves, while her blonde curls were fastened back with a modern headband.

Ana de Armas

The metallic gold material of Ana de Armas' dress was broken up by black patterns and delicate embellishments, with a black belt emphasising her waist and bows decorating the straps.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler added a touch of color to her silver sequin gown with the layered pink skirt. Adding more sparkles to her look, she wore a silver choker which was visible thanks to her sleek updo.

Quinta Brunson

How beautiful did Quinta Brunson look in her shell-inspired black and white ensemble? It featured a strapless neckline with scalloped edging, silver detailing and a fitted silhouette.

Emily Blunt

Aside from the bold red color and contrasting pink floral pattern, Emily Blunt's dress also has sheer panels running down the length of the figure-skimming design. A chunky silver necklace, a Bvlgari ring and soft wavy hair complement the look.

Theo James

Cutting a chic figure was Theo James, who was pictured in a dapper black suit with a subtle geometric black tie.

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's strapless vintage Versace gown was equal parts classic and glamorous. A thigh-high split, asymmetric neckline and leather-look cascading skirt – what more could you want?

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain just brought a whole new meaning to pretty in pink! The Good Nurse actress opted for an off-the-shoulder dress from Zuhair Murad with a fitted waist and ruffled detailing on the skirt – and who can forget that bold lip to match?

Paul Mescal

Where do we begin with Paul Mescal's outfit? The Normal People star layered a blue shirt underneath a long embroidered black jacket, and he ditched traditional dress shoes for chunky boots.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner had a metallic moment in a copper pleated frock with a leg split, fanned material on the sleeves and a chainmail-style embellished bodice.

Michelle Williams

The subtle dark blue of Michelle Williams' dress is offset by the black bow and unique straps, while a Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum and pink lipstick add an elegant, classic touch.

Kathryn Newton

With the purple satin ballgown, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton looked like she had stepped straight out of a fairytale. We love the edgy black tulle detailing and the perfectly coordinated violet manicure.

Claire Foy

The Crown star Claire Foy turned heads in a plunging yellow gown, a bright red lip and slicked-back hair.

Meghann Fahy

The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy looked ethereal in a bridal white gown with bold cut-outs that highlighted her toned figure. Glamorous curls and sparkly drop earrings added the finishing touches to her ensemble.

