Charlize Theron looks chic as ever after hair transformation as she attends the Dior fashion show in Paris The Mad Max: Fury Road was one of many celebrity attendees during Paris Fashion Week

Loads of celebrities, influencers, socialites, and creatives alike have descended upon Paris this week, and Charlize Theron is one of them.

As fashion month nears its end, the actress is visiting the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week, the last of the mainstay fashion weeks after New York, London, and Milan.

Dior was one of the first fashion houses to display their latest collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, and the Mad Max: Fury Road actress looked chic as ever in her look for the show.

WATCH: Charlize Theron shares rare video diving with her daughters

Loading the player...

MORE: Charlize Theron jokes her daughters August and Jackson think she 'can't hold a job'

For the star-studded event, Charlize opted for a minimal yet fashion forward ensemble, donning a silver-white macrame dress with subtle sequins, featuring a sheer skirt and thin fringe reaching past its hem.

To add some edge to the feminine look of the dress, the star paired it with black combat boots, layered with a simple black coat, and accessorized with one of Dior's signature Lady bags in black.

MORE: Where does Charlize Theron live with her adopted daughters?

Plus, though she had been recently spotted with near-black hair in an ultra-short cut, she went back to her iconic, bright platinum blonde hair, which was styled into textured and tousled waves.

The star looked phenomenal for the star-studded show

Her look was seemingly all credits to the French, Kering-owned brand, and Charlize was spotted leaving the fashion house's atelier after the show.

DISCOVER: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

DISCOVER: Hoda Kotb's Today absence continues - where is the Today with Jenna and Hoda star?

Their Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 collection was previewed in Paris' iconic Tuileries Gardens by Place de la Concorde, in the Right Bank's 1st arrondissement.

The setting for the show was absolutely magical

It hosted celebrity attendees, fashion industry staples, and influencers such as Elsa Hosk, Negin Mirsalehi, Olivia Palermo, Chiara Ferragni, Maisie Williams, Anna Dello Russo, and more.

They transformed the event venue, which they use nearly every year, into a whimsical and futuristic oasis, featuring ornate light work and massive sculptural pieces hanging from the ceiling.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.