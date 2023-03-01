Best dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week 2023: Charlize Theron, Elsa Hosk, Rosie-Huntington Whiteley and more Paris Fashion Week officially kicked off on March 1

Paris Fashion Week is officially upon us. Models are exhausted, fashion critics are engulfed in pending reviews to publish, influencers have influenced to new extremes and celebrities are craving a tracksuit-clad day in. However, the end is nigh – and what a way to send out fashion month with the City of Lights. Paris Fashion Week officially kicked off on Wednesday and promised a sensational seven-day schedule of the most prominent names in fashion history to showcase their latest creations.

Considering the French capital is widely regarded as the fashion capital to top with powerhouse couture brands such as Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel conceived within its parameters it's no shock that a blanket of stars descended upon the metropolis to watch a new wave of luxury fashion unfurl.

Keen to see what the crème de la crème of stardom wore during the last week of fashion month? We've got you covered. Read on to indulge in some showstopping looks courtesy of our favourite celebs. Bon Appétit!

Pre-scheduled shows

Increasingly so, brands are showcasing collections outside of the official fashion week schedule. This was the case for Saint Laurent and Dior, who hosted shows on Tuesday, the day before PFW fully launched into action. With such prestigious names in the mix, a flock of celebrities brought their A-game to the shows, lining the runway in their most fabulous of fineries.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attended Dior's Autumn/Winter 2023 show and looked ethereal in a delicate, semi-sheer white dress with wispy fringed detailing lining the hem and subtle striped patterning. She calped a black quilted Lady Dior bag and layered up with a sleek black coat.

Elle MacPherson

Elle MacPherson opted for beige as she arrived at the Dior show. The model donned a reworked style of a classic trench coat, which boasted quilted panels, black button-detailing and a juxtaposition of layers.

Elsa Hosk

Supermodel Elsa Hosk charmed in a structured cream skirt-set by the French fashion house. The star completed her angelic aesthetic by slipping into some flat, patent Mary Janes.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw served up school-girl sweetness in a pleated, beige mini skirt by Dior and a crisp white shirt. The actress topped off her attire with some knee-high canvas boots finished with tan-toned leather buckles - a Dior staple shoe.

Gal Gadot

A vision of gothic glamour, Gal Gadot joined celebrity guests at Dior in head-to-toe lace. The Israeli actress was a Victoriana dream in the delicately webbed dress, which featured an ankle-skimming length, long sleeves and intertwining lace threads.

Romee Strijd

Former Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd is a regular at Dior shows, therefore her appearance on Tuesday was no surprise. The blonde beauty radiated romance in a ruffled rust-hued frock, boasting fine layers of chiffon, a belted regency waistline, a feminine scoop neck and flutter sleeves. Cottagecore- but make it Dior.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario made a rare public appearance in the name of Dior. The Baywatch actress also hopped onto the gothic glamour bandwagon, donning a dramatic ebony gown showcasing ruched panels, a corseted bodice, a pleated midi skirt, a poplin collar and short sleeves.

Anna Wintour

The prints! The patterns! The pizzaz! Anna Wintour recycled one of her favourite outerwear staples for Dior's star-studded bash. The Vogue editor-in-chief was the epitome of sophistication (we mean - duh), in a chocolate-plum coat featuring a vinyl fabric and belted waistline, which the style veteran layered over a checked oyster dress and tangerine-toned snakeskin boots.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams posed for the cameras as she entered the Dior show serving up Britpop punk meets flapper-girl glam. The actress wore a black taffeta mini skirt with a noughties puff skirt and corseted neckline, complete with heeled Mary Janes sprouting straps that coiled up her calves and a 1920s style slicked-back coiff.

Lila Moss

Lila Moss took a leaf out of her mother Kate Moss' book for her appearance at Saint Laurent's Autumn/Winter 2023 show. The model channeled her mum's minimalist, nineties aesthetic, looking divine in a streamlined black maxi skirt coordinated with an ab-baring bandeau top with a front split and diamond-shaped detailing.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz appeared picture-perfect as graced the scene at the Saint Laurent show. The star took her place on the FROW to witness the Parisian brand's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection come to life, while rocking a one-shoulder black micro dress layered over some disco pants for maximum eighties effect.

Emma Mackey

Sex Education star Emma Mackey tapped into one of this season's hottest trends, sporting a black hooded dress popularised by Saint Laurent. The star smiled sweetly amid the flashing cameras, showcasing the cut-out detailing of her Grace Jones-inspired dress.

Sydney Chandler

Pistol star Sydney Chandler was onboard with the night's overriding black-on-black theme. The actress channeled Matrix mystique in a classic leather coat, layered over a sheer black dress and black lingerie.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah suited up for her Saint Laurent outing. The model fused masculine tailoring with feminine pearlescent tones, crafting a silk-coated ensemble to die for.

Dua Lipa

Fresh off the back of her attention-demanding naked dress moment at GCDS' Milan Fashion Week presentation, Dua Lipa appeared at Saint Laurent's show. Once again proving her unparalleled sartorial status, the singer wore a black hooded top with central twist detailing alongside sharply tailored trousers and a patent skinny belt.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde followed suit, rocking a longline, double-breasted black wool coat that brushed the floor. Underneath the traditional garment, she wore a cut-out dress complete with sheer panels.

Ellie Bamber

Sheer was clearly the to-go trend of choice among YSL guests. Chanel poster girl Ellie Bamber looked sultry yet sophisticated in a sheer maxi dress complete with long sleeves, eighties shoulder pads and a ruched bodice.

Devon Lee Carlson

Opting for a vibrant splash of colour, fashion influencer Devon Lee Carlson was a tangerine dream in a high-neck dress displaying a slinky fit, a back-split opening, a floor-length cut and long sleeves.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek mirrored Devon's streamlined aesthetic as she graced the show in an identical dress boasting a contrasting hue. The Hollywood star sashayed towards her place on the FROW in the forest green number, which was teamed with a cropped black jacket. She was joined by her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault for the glittering evening.

Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things break-out star Natalia Dyer shimmied in chevron print as she posed for the cameras before Saint Laurent's extravaganza. The actress married eighties Americana leather with dreamy chiffon textures - how very St.Tropez.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Also a fan of a slinky situation, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley charmed in chocolate as she too embraced the sheer. The model turned out a sumptuous outfit consisting of a mesh slip dress with long sleeves, coupled with coffee-coloured lingerie and a broad shouldered leather jacket

Day One

Paris opened its doors to the fashion world as they showed face to attend shows à la Courrèges, The Row, Dries Van Noten, Paco Rabanne, Acne Studios, Balmain and more. From industry darlings to seasoned style veterans, check out who ensured their PFW arrival was noticed...

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski played it cool as she approached the venue showcasing Courrèges' Autumn/Witner 2023 show. The model donned an all-black concoction, consisting of a cropped velvet jacket, high-waisted jeans, a triangular leather handbag and a sharply cut shirt.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne brought punkish attitude to the la Courrèges show, slipping into an oversized graphic tee, a black overcoat and patent knee-high boots.

Adele Exarchopoulos

French actress Adele Exarchopoulos was a Y2K dream as she dressed to impress for the Marcia show. The Blue Is The Warmest Colour star dazzled in some low-slung tailored trousers, which were paired to perfection with an ebony bandeau top boasting a strappy halterneck detail interwoven with a metallic heart emblem.

