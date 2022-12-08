Charlize Theron jokes her daughters August and Jackson think she 'can't hold a job' The two pre-teens have a lot of thoughts on their mom's career

A lot of parents dread the day their children will find them embarrassing, uncool, or god forbid, cringey, and unfortunately for Charlize Theron, it appears as though the time has come.

The actress has two daughters, August, seven, and Jackson, ten. She adopted her first from her native country of South Africa in 2012, and her youngest in 2015 in the States.

Though she keeps her personal life largely private, now that her children have certainly developed a mind of their own, she can't help but recount their hilarious opinions, of their mom no less!

WATCH: Charlize Theron shares rare video as she went diving with her daughters

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the star detailed how August and Jackson are becoming more and more aware of what their mom does for work, and their cheeky thoughts on it.

"In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she explained.

However, their lack of clarity doesn't save Charlize from their brutal honesty, and she revealed: "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold a job.'"

In a rare Instagram post with her daughters, the actress wrote: "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same."

It appears as if her older sister also rarely holds back from the blunt truth when faced with the Atomic Blonde lead's career and projects, and she admitted Jackson had a lot to say when it came to her thoughts on her mom's famous Dior ads, in which she often appears without much coverage on her.

Recalling a time they were passing by a blown up poster of the striking campaign, she confessed to her daughter's priceless reaction.

Charlize launched a new Dior campaign in September

She said: "My older one, she's a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we're walking through an airport and she's just like, 'Oh my God, you're on a [expletive] wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!'"

However, Charlize had the perfect response to her daughter's embarrassment, saying: "I'm like, 'That will pay for your college!'" before endearingly adding that at the end of the day, "Deep down, like every mother, I just want to [expletive] impress them."

