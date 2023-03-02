Dianne Buswell shows off impressively toned tummy in sultry crop top

Dianne Buswell is no stranger to a daring costume when she struts her stuff on Strictly Come Dancing, but on Wednesday the red-headed beauty swapped her glitzy gowns for a fabulous crop top.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the ballroom star, 33, posed up a storm in the cropped black tee which featured a draw string tie and swooping V-neck. She paired the stylish piece with a pair of light-wash skinny jeans and sultry knee-high boots in a warm taupe hue.

Captioning the post she penned: "Today's outfit choice," alongside tags for her fabulous ensemble.

The star always knows how to pose up a storm

The Strictly star also added a chic camel coloured overcoat to complete the spring ensemble as well as a classic black cross body bag.

The photo of Dianne's outfit for the day was followed by a close-up selfie showing off her beautiful hair and makeup. She opted to wear her iconic red tresses back in a ponytail, and opted for a camera ready face of makeup included warm brushes of brown eyeshaddow and stunning lipstick in the perfect brick shade.

She also showed off her vibrant painted nails which perfectly matched her bright red tresses and were accentuated by a number of gold rings on her hands.

Dianne showed off her fabulous hair and makeup

The stunning update came just after the star shared an emotional update with fans and posted a snapshot of a personal letter addressed to her mother. In her heartfelt note, written when she was just nine, a young Dianne gushed about her childhood.

It read: "To my dear mummy, I never just get to tell you how much I love you. You [are] so important to me and you do so much for me.

The Strictly star showed fans a heartfelt childhood moment

"I know I cost you a lot of money but just remember that I do appreciate it. I love it when you take me to Perth because I think that I have the best and prettiest mum out of all of them."

Captioning the sweet note, she said: "Mum has been cleaning her draws out and keeps sending me pictures of letters and cards that I have written her I wrote this one when I was 9 years old.

Adding: "This one makes me smile, cry and laugh all at once! I do believe in gratitude, and I do believe it gets you places! I was grateful way back then and it’s something I need to be more mindful of as I get older! [heart emoji]."

