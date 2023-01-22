Strictly's Dianne Buswell stuns in vibrant waist-cinching dress The professional dancer is currently on tour

Dianne Buswell brought some serious glamour to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour on Saturday evening – and all eyes were on her vibrant gown.

On Sunday, the professional dancer treated her loyal fanbase to a stunning photo of herself rocking a bold emerald dress with the most flattering cinched-in waistline.

Dianne, 33, teamed her statement frock with classic pearl earrings, strappy heels and a sleek white manicure.

The Aussie native elevated her dazzling look with a chic chignon and a sweep of flawless makeup highlighting her naturally beautiful features.

The dancer looked radiant in green

Alongside the snapshot, Dianne penned: "Christmas vibes! P.s it's 338 days until Christmas! [Christmas tree emoji]."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the flame-haired star, with one writing: "Loving this green dress on you, absolutely stunning," while a second follower noted: "So so pretty!! Can't wait to see you next week".

"Stunning Dianne, hope you had a brilliant first show," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Utterly stunning!" followed by a trio of flame emojis.

The tour kicked off in Birmingham

Dianne's gorgeous update comes after the TV star opened up about her long-term boyfriend, Joe Sugg. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Dianne revealed how the lovebirds relish spontaneous moments together.

"Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me," she revealed. "He'll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

The couple have been dating for four years

Touching on their future plans, the professional dancer went on to say: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing."

The duo met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing when they were partnered together in 2018. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

