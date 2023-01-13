Dianne Buswell shows off Strictly toned torso in pool-drenched bikini picture The Strictly Come Dancing star is dating Youtuber Joe Sugg…

Dianne Buswell knows how to pose up a storm in a fabulous bikini and on Thursday the Strictly Come Dancing star did just that as she headed for a swim.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer, 33, snapped herself wearing the most fabulous mint green bikini standing by a very empty swimming pool. She had her fiery tresses tied up on top of her head and already appeared to have had a quick dip before her spontaneous selfie.

Captioning the photo, Dianne penned: "The 6am club no sign-ups as of yet!" alongside a laughing face emoji.

Dianne was a vision

The dancer is currently in rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing tour after spending a long holiday season in Australia where she visited her parents for Christmas.

During her time Down Under, Dianne shared a string of incredible sun-soaked updates having a fantastic time on the beach and with her nearest and dearest.

The last time she wore the emerald-hued two-piece, she sparked a major reaction from fans who couldn't get enough of the star, who took the photo during a day at the beach in her homeland over the festive period.

Instead of the marble-floored indoor pool, Dianne's backdrop was the enviable view of bright blue crystal clear waters, warm sand and clear skies.

The star recently visited home in Australia

The star tackled the beating rays with a navy baseball cap with the word "Australia" written across the front of it, as well as a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses both of which she added to her beach babe look. She was also clutching a striped tote bag and dark paisley beach towel.

Dianne and her boyfriend of over four years Joe Sugg opted to spend Christmas apart this year as he visited family in Somerset for the festivities. The pair met when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

