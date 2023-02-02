Dianne Buswell shows off toned torso in stunning new sizzling bikini photo The Strictly Come Dancing star knows how to pose up a storm…

As a professional dancer, it's no secret that Dianne Buswell has an incredibly toned physique but her latest bikini selfie has to be her most incredible yet.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, was a vision as she rocked a playful black and white triangle bikini for a pool-drenched selfie, whilst on tour with the show.

Drenched from her morning dip, the red-headed beauty simply added a GIF which read "Good Morning", in vibrant pink and blue lettering.

Dianne looked incredible

The angle of the stunning snap perfectly captured the Australian-born dancer's toned physique, especially her incredible waistline. Behind her in the photo was the a glimpse of the bright blue swimming pool as well as a string of brown loungers.

The stars to be enjoying a swim before her Strictly shows, which are touring throughout the UK at the moment, as last week she was spotted posing after her morning swim in a different location.

The star loves an early morning dip

Contrasting the monochrome two-piece she donned for her latest session, Dianne posed in the most fabulous mint green bikini standing by a very empty swimming pool and wore her fiery locks tied up on top of her head.

Whilst on tour, Dianne is spending time away from her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, whom she has been dating since 2019 after they met on the show in 2018.

The pair are so in love

Despite the distance, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Dianne revealed just how in love she is with her beau.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing."

The ballroom star also revealed a sweet insight into their relationship revealing: "Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me. He’ll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

