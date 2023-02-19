Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with new photo of baby daughter Malti The Baywatch star shares her daughter with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a doting mom to baby daughter Malti - and she's growing up so fast!

The Baywatch star delighted her fans on social media over the weekend after sharing a new photo of the 13-month-old.

What's more, this was the first photo that Priyanka had shared online where her baby's face was visible and not hidden by an emoji.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti's first public debut

Fans were quick to comment on the cute picture after it was shared online, with comments including: "This has melted my heart," and "She's so perfect!"

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have always protected their daughters' privacy on social media since she was born in January 2022, but revealed her to the world for the first time earlier in the year at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers.

Malti is the center of her parents' worlds and the celebrity couple have been on a rollercoaster journey to have her in their lives. Priyanka recently opened up in an interview with British Vogue about all things motherhood, ncluding the emotional journey to getting Malti in their lives.

Priyanka Chopra shared the first photo on Instagram showing baby daughter Malti's face

The pair announced that they'd welcomed their daughter a year ago via surrogacy, although due to her being born a full trimester early, she remained in the NICU for 100 days.

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she explained.

She also got emotional when mentioning how they dealt with their daughter being in the hospital for so long, with only the couple being able to visit.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed baby daughter Malti in January 2022

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," she recounted, describing their daily journeys to the NICU in hospitals near Los Angeles.

On having a surrogacy, she added: "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. "Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

