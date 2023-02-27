Priyanka Chopra looks dressed to kill in first snippets from Citadel The Amazon Prime show is slated to be a global journey

Priyanka Chopra certainly brought a sense of danger to her latest social media post, featuring the first snippets from her upcoming Amazon Prime show, Citadel.

The photos she shared feature her primarily in a red mini-dress featuring cut-out patterns at the waist and a plunging neckline.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing

Loading the player...

The structured shoulders and matching bold lip definitely up the ante, not to mention the pistol she is seen brandishing in the opening shot.

Other pictures feature scenes with her co-stars, revealing herself to be a form of special agent named Nadia Sinh.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with new photo of baby daughter Malti

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from one another

Fans were thrilled with the glimpses, as one commented: "I can't wait!!!!! I've been wanting to see you back in action!!!! Quantico was so goooddd!!!!"

The official Citadel Instagram account also dropped a comment that read: "The secrets of Citadel are hiding in plain sight."

Priyanka is ready to fight in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel

Distributed and produced by Amazon Studios and Agbo Productions, it features a star-studded cast including Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden, and is directed by the legendary Russo brothers, who are known for their work in Marvel.

The concept for the show is a unique one, featuring multiple other global spin-offs, including in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, that are intended to come together and enhance the main version.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of chic in a classic black gown

ALSO POPULAR: Miranda Lambert wows in sultry bodycon dress as she celebrates major achievement

It's definitely a departure from the other big project taking up space in Priyanka's life, a romantic-comedy titled Love Again co-starring Outlander's Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

The synopsis of the film reads: "In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone.

The actress will also be starring in the romantic-comedy Love Again

"A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.