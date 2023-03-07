Louise Redknapp surprises fans in the 'perfect Monday outfit' The star often delights her followers with her fashion looks

Louise Redknapp is the perfect model for her fashion collection with Peacocks, and whilst fans were recently treated to a vampy PVC leather mini skirt look, on Monday, the singer showed off a more casual outfit.

The mother-of-two shared two gorgeous photos showing her sitting on the floor of a recording studio in what she describes as the "perfect Monday outfit", which consists of a blazer and tracksuit bottoms as well as leather ankle boots.

"The perfect Monday outfit! blazer and a tracksuit," she wrote alongside the snap.

Fans loved the stunning photo and rushed to compliment the singer. "Oh Redknapp…. You've still got it," one wrote, whilst another added: "You look fab Louise x"

A third remarked: "The most beautiful woman in the world. Super sexy. And an amazing woman inside and out x."

Louise's post comes just days after she opened up about her life to close friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time.

Louise modelling the 'perfect Monday outfit'

Amongst many things, Louise spoke about her revamped music career and quickly dismissed the idea of wanting to be "famous" again.

"Let's make one thing very clear, I wanted to go to work, not to be famous," she divulged. "Sometimes I read comments and it's like, 'Oh, she wants to be famous again', [but] I never wanted to be famous again.

"That was the last thing on my mind. I wanted to work because it defines a huge part of who I am." She added: "I love what I do and also I needed that purpose and I needed to go and earn a living too."

Louise often gives Lorraine viewers fashion advice

On her decision to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, which happened months before her split from Jamie Redknapp, she revealed: "I loved being a mum to the boys and being at home. When I went off to do Strictly, I wasn't doing Strictly with the idea of working again – that was not the plan.

"I just thought, 'This is going to be really good for me. I'm going to get fit, and just give myself a little something to do' - a little bit of a project."

