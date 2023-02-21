Louise Redknapp looks phenomenal in crop top and platform boots Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp has been keeping fit!

Louise Redknapp has kept on top of her fitness throughout the years, and the singer enjoys an absolutely phenomenal physique.

Earlier this week, the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist took to her Instagram Stories where she dazzled in a black crop top. The item was larger than a standard crop top, but the bottom of Louise's toned abs were on full display as she sultrily walked in front of a mirror. However, the star of the show were her towering platform boots – and you can see exactly how she looked in the video below.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp showcases toned physique in daring crop top

Loading the player...

The singer paired with look with a pair of sassy black trousers, while her blonde hair looked gorgeous as she styled it into her signature look.

Louise also added some extravagant accessorises to her look, including a chunky gold bracelet and a bead necklace that extended all the way down to the bottom of her top.

WOW: Louise Redknapp wears sassy basque and tights as she channels Beyoncé

"Stack them high… new boots @newbottega," she captioned the short clip.

Louise always has a stunning taste in fashion

Louise appeared to be filming inside a small room, but she made no reference to the eye-catching painting positioned behind her that featured a large skull.

The 48-year-old's stunning clip comes shortly after she shared a series of photos from a recent photoshoot, where she modelled a red-hot outfit.

The mum-of-two resembled a supermodel as she posed in a skintight sheer dress. Her ensemble perfectly flattered her phenomenal physique and highlighted her toned stomach as she posed playfully for the photos.

Sheer fabrics are one of Louise's favourites

The item also had velvet sleeves and she paired her look with a pair of black heels and an ankle bracelet.

PHOTOS: Louise Redknapp's sassy £14 outfit belongs on a fashion catwalk

LOOK: Louise Redknapp teases fans with strappy ensemble - and she looks unrecognisable

Ever the musician, Louise referenced her recent cover of Just a Step from Heaven, and the photos – and her voice – left her fans enchanted.

Fans went wild for the photos, as one shared: "I love this version Lou you've done us all proud I hope it's deffo on the setlist in June! Also one of my fave photoshoots you look stunning."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.