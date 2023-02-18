Louise Redknapp showcases phenomenal physique in figure-flattering sheer dress Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp looked gorgeous in her outfit

Louise Redknapp is not only an incredible singer, but she's always quite the fashionista, and her latest outfit will have heads turning.

The former Eternal singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself rocking a skintight sheer dress – and she looked gorgeous. The red-hot item perfectly flattered her phenomenal physique and highlighted her toned stomach as she posed playfully for the photos.

The item also had velvet sleeves and she paired her look with a pair of black heels and an ankle bracelet.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in ab-baring top and leather jacket

Loading the player...

The singer shared a touching caption for the post, mentioning her recent cover version of Just a Step from Heaven, as she penned: "Thank you everyone for all the love for Just A Step From Heaven. I'm so pleased you're all loving this new version of it hope I've done the Eternal girls proud."

WOW: Louise Redknapp teases fans with strappy ensemble - and she looks unrecognisable

She continued: "Just A Step is such an empowering song I love that it’s bringing back so many memories for so many of you!

"I can't wait for you to hear the other reimagined tracks which are available on the limited edition Deluxe CD format of my new Greatest Hits album which is out 2 June xxx."

Louise looked stunning the photos

Fans went wild for the photos, as one shared: "I love this version Lou you've done us all proud I hope it's deffo on the setlist in June! Also one of my fave photoshoots you look stunning."

A second posted: "Perfect in every way..." while a third complimented: "Still got that voice along with the beauty. You haven’t changed in 20 years ago."

Others shared strings of flame and heart emojis in the comments to share how much they loved the look.

The singer has some of the best looks

Louise has been loving red lately, and on Valentine's Day she posed up a storm in a beautiful mini-dress that came complete with a high neckline and long sleeves.

Taking to Instagram to share a selection of pictures, the 48-year-old wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day everyone!"

WOW: Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in daring cropped ensemble

LOOK: Louise Redknapp sends cheeky message to fans in provocative new top

Fans were quick to react to the smouldering shot. One follower wrote: "Your dress reminds me of Kylie's Got To Be Certain record cover!"

Another commented: "Very beautiful Louise." A third wrote: "Damn Girl. You just smashed it out of the stadium. Happy Valentine's Day beautiful lady x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.