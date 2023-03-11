Dianne Buswell floors fans with stunning new look you need to see The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible

Dianne Buswell surprised fans by updating her trademark bright red hair on Friday – and she looked incredible after her transformation.

The Strictly Come Dancing star debuted a new choppy fringe that skimmed her eyebrows and featured longer pieces at the side that feathered into her long locks and highlighted her chiselled cheekbones. Dianne loves to change up her look and has sported several different hairstyles, including the standout style in the video below.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils wild hair transformation

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram, Dianne posted several photos of her gorgeous new 'do, but to the surprise of her followers, she revealed it was a clip in fringe that enabled her to transform her appearance in seconds.

"When @larrykinghair and @vickydemetriouhair can change your look in seconds," she captioned the photos alongside the hashtag "#hairpiece".

Dianne also posted a short video that saw her unboxing the fringe before she easily clipped it into her hair for a completely new look without the commitment.

Dianne's clip-in fringe transformed her appearance

Temporary or not, fans loved Dianne's edgy appearance, with one commenting: "I know it's a hairpiece, but it really does suit you, Dianne." A second added: "Love it! You need the chop."

A third compared Dianne to Strictly co-host, Claudia Winkleman, writing: "Yesss love the fringe it's giving Claudia Winkelman." A fourth said: "Oh my gosh you look so different."

Dianne experienced another major fashion moment this week when she resembled a Disney princess in a beautiful feathered gown. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer, 33, shared a stunning behind-the-scenes clip of herself twirling around in her statement frock.

Fans called for Dianne to give herself a permanent fringe

Dianne looked gorgeous in her divine off-the-shoulder ball gown which featured thousands of lilac-hued dainty feathers, a full skirt, and a fitted corset top.

As for hair and makeup, the TV star styled her flame-red tresses into romantic waves and opted for an elegant palette of makeup to highlight her naturally pretty features.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart," while a second noted: "The dress is everything omg!! such a beautiful shoot," followed by a purple emoji. "You stunner, purple looks so good on you!!" chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "That dress is so beautiful!!"

