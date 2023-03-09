Dianne Buswell resembles an action hero in unique crop top for stunning photo Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell is also a fashion superstar

Dianne Buswell always wows with her outfits on Strictly, but even when she's not on the glamorous show, she can still pull a look off.

On Thursday, she blew her fans away as she posed inside her epic country home while styling out a unique crop top. Her tiny green item suited her perfectly and the zany number featured pockets down the side and zipped up at the middle. She paired the look with a pair of brown trousers from Ted Baker and a pair of boots from Steve Madden.

The professional dancer resembled a gritty action hero with her look, which was further accentuated by her flame-red hair that was styled into a ponytail.

However, Dianne only said of her the ensemble: "Outfit of the day," adding a black and green heart emoji to the photo.

The Australian pro gave several glimpses of her outfit, including a small look at her 11:11 tattoo on her forearm.

The photos also showed off the kitchen inside her sprawling home that featured many plants and a quirky painting of the Looney Tunes character, the Tasmanian Devil.

Dianne resembled a serious action hero

Dianne wowed earlier in the week when she experienced another major fashion moment, resembling a Disney princess in a beautiful feathered gown.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the professional dancer, 33, shared a stunning behind-the-scenes clip of herself twirling around in her statement frock.

Dianne looked gorgeous in her divine off-the-shoulder ball gown which featured thousands of lilac-hued dainty feathers, a full skirt and a fitted corset top.

The star shared some glimpses inside her countryside home

As for hair and makeup, the TV star styled her flame-red tresses into romantic waves and opted for an elegant palette of makeup to highlight her naturally pretty features.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart," while a second noted: "The dress is everything omg!! such a beautiful shoot," followed by a purple emoji.

"You stunner, purple looks so good on you!!" chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "That dress is so beautiful!!"

