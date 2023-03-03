Dianne Buswell shows off never ending legs in little black minidress and thigh high boots The professional dancer is dating YouTuber Joe Sugg…

Dianne Buswell knows how to pose up a storm whether it be sporting a vibrant string bikini or a glamorous ballroom gown on Strictly Come Dancing, but on Thursday the star was spotted in a different kind of sultry ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram account, the flame-haired beauty, 33, looked sensational as she was spotted taking a quick selfie whilst trying on the perfect little mini black dress which featured a chic triple keyhole cut-out and fabulous white embroidery.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell undergoes major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, she penned: "Day 2 of the vlog fest is now live," as she pouted for the candid snap. In the photo, the star can also be seen wearing a pair of taupe knee-high boots which show off Dianne's sky-high legs.

The star always looks so glam!

It's no secret that the dancing champion is quite the fashionista and loves sharing her stylish looks with her cohort of adoring fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she showed off another ultra-chic ensemble in a fabulous photo. The star rocked a tiny black crop top with a rouched draw-string embellishment, a pair of light wash skinny jeans and her recent staple - her fabulous knee-high boots!

TRENDING NOW: Carol Kirkwood's famous ex-husband: All you need to know about Breakfast star's first marriage

The Strictly star also added a glamorous camel-coloured overcoat to complete the spring ensemble as well as a classic black cross-body bag.

The professional dancer knows how to put together a stunning look

The photo of Dianne's outfit for the day was followed by a close-up selfie showing off her beautiful hair and makeup.

She is dating YouTuber Joe Sugg

She wore her iconic red tresses back in a ponytail, and opted for a face of camera-ready makeup including warm brushes of brown eyeshaddow and stunning lipstick in the perfect shade of brick.

Captioning the post she penned: "Today's outfit choice," alongside tags for her fabulous ensemble.

DIANNE HAIR: Dianne Buswell debuts major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation you won't believe

DIANNE FASHION: Dianne Buswell turns heads in vibrant pink mini-dress

She also showed off her vibrant painted nails which perfectly matched her bright red tresses and were accentuated by a number of gold rings on her hands.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.