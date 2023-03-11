Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park shows off toned figure in tiny sparkly crop top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're already missing Emily in Paris as much as we are, you'll be as delighted as us to know that the co-stars are still spending time together. Ashley Park, who plays Mindy in the hit show, has been sharing stunning snaps of herself in the most amazing sparkly mini top, posing alongside her on-screen flame, Paul Forman.

The actress showed off her toned abs as she posed for the glam shots, wearing the most mesmerizing green glitter crop top which she teamed with a bright blue blazer and matching trousers.

Accessoried to perfection, Ashley opted for a gold waist chain, a selection of colorful stacking necklaces and a pair of gold statement earrings to round off the jaw-dropping look. As for her hair, the star styled her long locks in voluminous curls that framed her face beautifully. Stunning!

RELATED: Emily in Paris fan? This is the affordable jewellery worn by Lily Collins in the show

If you want to channel Ashley's gorgeous style, we've found the perfect lookalikes…

Get the Look

Floral sequin crop top, $129, & Other Stories

Tie waist tailored blazer, $30, Boohoo

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the carousel of snaps, and she captioned the post: "A precious eve in Paris. Loved celebrating Clarins USA magic with friends old and new. Après precious treatment glow at the end."

MORE: Lily Collins channels her Emily in Paris character in dopamine inducing jumper

Paul Forman, who plays Nicolas de Léon in season three of Emily in Paris commented: "Wa-oh!!!" Whilst The Talk host Amanda host added: "Gorgeous."

Fans also rushed to the comments to share their love for Ashley's dazzling look. One follower wrote: "I love this outfit!" Whilst a fourth penned: "You look absolutely radiant."

READ: Loved Emily in Paris' vintage camera phone case? Get one before they sell out

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.