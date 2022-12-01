Emily in Paris: Lily Collins shows off new statement knit in season three trailer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lily Collins may have divided viewers with her wardrobe in seasons one and two of Emily in Paris, but we’ve always been fully on board with her eclectic ensembles.

On Wednesday, the hit Netflix show dropped the trailer for season three and to say we’re obsessed with her character Emily Cooper’s latest statement knit would be an understatement.

Emily wears the Essentiel Antwerp sweater in episode one

The designer sweater is by Belgian label Essentiel Antwerp - a joy-inducing brand that aptly describes itself as beautiful chaos. If there’s one thing we can expect Emily in Paris to be, it’s chaotic.

Featuring bold colours in an equally playful scallop print, the Intarsia knit is made from a plush thread and is cut in a relaxed silhouette. The slightly oversized design is enhanced by dropped shoulders and finished with ribbed trims.

Essentiel Antwerp multicolor scallop Intarsia-knitted sweater, £260/$309, Atterley

Available in sizes S-L, it retails for £260 - arguably a worthy investment for the dopamine hit you’ll get when you throw it on this winter.

Or for something more affordable, get the look with Albaray's equally bold printed wool jumper.

Albaray zig-zag print crew neck jumper, £79, M&S

Emily styles the sweater with a metallic mini skirt and knee-high boots, but if you want to be slightly more low-key, pair it with your favourite straight-cut jeans.

Other epic outfits to expect in season three include a vintage Miu Miu paisley coat, a Paco Rabanne chainmail midi dress and a pink floral Giambattista Valli gown.

The new season premieres on Netflix on 21 December and we’re counting down the days.

