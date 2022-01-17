Lily Collins just rocked a look we're sure Emily in Paris would hate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We might be used to seeing Emily in Paris star Lily Collins looking ultra chic in swish dresses and flirty florals as she traipses round the French capital, but the actress rocked a totally different look on Monday - and fans are obsessed.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of beautiful photos from her trip to the coast, Lily styled an olive green oversized knit jumper with a pair of corduroy trousers. The star nailed the 'grandad' look with a large white shirt layered beneath her chunky knit, completing the look with a pair of white and beige trainers.

WATCH: Lily Collins recalls hilarious encounter with Prince Charles and Princess Diana

We don't think Emily would be seen wearing the relaxed-fit look, but it totally suits Lily! Emily is played by Lily, and her stylish wardrobe on the show is put together by Patricia Field, the mastermind behind the iconic outfits on Sex and the City.

"If green tea was a person…" the 32-year-old captioned her photo, which received a wild reaction from fans who loved her look.

Lily looked lovely in the tonal winter outfit

"If the word beautiful was a person…" replied one fan, while another wrote: "Lots of love for green tea and you!" and a third penned: "This fit is everything and more."

If you're loving Lily's all-green look, we've got you covered. Scroll on for the ultimate wool sweater from sustainable fashion label & Other Stories.

Oversized Wool Knit Sweater, £75, & Other Stories

Lily's post comes just after the actress shared a photo to update fans that her bangs were "thriving" after getting the chop last year.

Lily's currently rocking choppy bangs

Looking gorgeous in a selfie, Lily's raven hair framed her face in a messy, straightened style, while her choppy block fringe highlighted her pretty features.

"YOU are thriving," commented Lily's Emily in Paris co-star, Ashley Park. "You look so beautiful," wrote a second fan, while a third penned: "Are your bangs gonna feature in new seasons [of Emily in Paris]? Or will they be hidden? Cause I love them!!"

