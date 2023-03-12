Michelle Keegan looks unreal in playful cut-out bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No-one gives us bikini body goals quite like Michelle Keegan, and thanks to the launch of her swimwear label Orfila Bee, now we can shop her gorgeous beachside attire.

The 35-year-old Brassic star looked like a total goddess as she posed on a rock wearing a black cut-out two-piece in a photo posted by the brand’s Instagram account.

Michelle’s playful bikini was styled with simple gold jewellery and her hair in big beachy waves. She captioned the post: 'If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed' and linked to Orfila Bee’s Thalia bikini top and Luna Brazilian briefs.

Priced at £45 and £25, both pieces are available in sizes 6-16. They come in several different shades including black smoke, yellow ochre and soft white. There’s also a pair of high-waisted briefs for those who like a little more coverage.

Thalia bikini top, £45, and Luna Brazilian briefs, £25, Orfila Bee

Or get the look with this similar bikini from Pour Moi. It’s lightly padded and features underwriting for extra support.

Space front fastening wrap-around top, £30, and Space tie-side briefs, £25, Pour Moi

Michelle’s stunning photo comes just weeks after she announced that she's set to star in a new Netflix adaptation of the thriller novel Fool Me Once.

She shared the exciting news with a photo in a strapless nude bikini and a chic straw hat as she read a copy of the book beside a pool, and captioned the post: 'Finally the secret's out! I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo.'

Alongside her bikini shot, Michelle shared behind-the-scenes photos from on set, revealing she's playing a character called Maya and posting a snap of her dressed in a smart blazer. We’re counting down the days.

