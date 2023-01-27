Michelle Keegan's £45 bodycon striped dress will make your eyes water

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, Michelle Keegan shared her latest clothing drop with Very and fans are sure in for a treat.

The 35-year-old uploaded a series of professional shots to her Instagram Stories and in one, the wife of Mark Wright was seen rocking a bodycon striped dress that we need in our lives.

Known as the 'Knitted Stripe Midi Dress' in a plethora of blues and brows, the £45 style comes in at a flattering length and boasts a lovely figure skimming fit. We think you'll agree, Michelle looks sensational in the frock.

Michelle looked incredible in her striped dress

Currently, all sizes are available online should you wish to invest. Hooray!

Knitted Stripe Midi Dress - Multi, £45, Very

The Brassic star also shared a video montage of the shoot that accompanied the collection and seemed super excited about it. She said: "Ok I’ve been waiting to show you all this for a while! This has to be one of my FAVE EVER drops from my @veryuk collections. Let me know what you all think."

The former Coronation Street star has been super busy this month; she joined her former TOWIE star husband in Dubai last week for the Grand Reveal Weekend at the Atlantis Hotel Royal.

Gracing the red carpet to celebrate the event, Michelle pulled out all the stops for her look as she rocked the most gorgeous red Tayfun Kaba mini dress that featured a v-neck design. Her look was put together by long-term stylist Kelvin Barron.

She added arm-length gloves that matched the colour of her red-hot look and carried a golden Bulgari clutch bag with her, just to add to the ensemble's extravagance. Michelle completed the look in a pair of Sophia Webster shoes. Simply stunning!

Mark and Michelle the likes of Rochelle Humes, Lady Amelia Spencer and the Kardashians at the star-studded event, which saw Beyoncé give her first live performance in four years.

