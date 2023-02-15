Christine Lampard just wore Michelle Keegan's dress - and we're astounded

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's half term week, so Lorraine Kelly is off, and her favourite stand-in, Christine Lampard, has been heading up her morning show.

The stunning wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard has been looking stunning despite the mega early starts, and on Wednesday she rocked a glorious striped dress from Michelle Keegan's fashion line with Very. You can learn Christine's style secrets in our video below.

Loading the player...

The £50 dress Christine chose is known as the 'Knitted Stripe Midi Dress' and is a trending item on the website; meaning it's selling out fast. It's easy to see why it's so popular - it's made in lovely shades of tonal blues and has a fab stretchy fit.

It's racked up some great reviews online. One shopper said: "I love this dress, it's just so comfortable with just the right amount of stretch and the colours are fab too!! Definitely now one of my favourite dresses."

Christine's dress:

Michelle Keegan Knitted Stripe Midi Dress, £50, Very

A second quipped: "I love this dress, perfect for showing off your curves, fits like a glove! I'm 5ft 3 so her midi dresses are like maxi's on me which I find very flattering. The stripes too and cut, I love. Wearable for everyday, could be dressed up too! I will for sure be wearing this a lot, the Michelle Keegan range is always a winner."

READ: Christine Lampard and husband Frank pictured for first time after shock firing

Mother-of-two Christine has worn some fabulous outfits this week so far. On Tuesday, especially for Valentine's Day, the 44-year-old donned a lovely printed Rixo dress that featured a feminine silhouette, lightly puffed sleeves and a gorgeous white lace trim.

MORE: Christine Lampard glams up in Marks & Spencer dress

The former One Show host teamed the romantic red dress with delicate jewellery, with her brunette locks styled in her signature soft waves, pushed to one side to highlight her pretty features. As for her makeup, Christine opted for a glam makeup look, consisting of a smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip. Lovely!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.