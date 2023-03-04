Michelle Keegan poses alongside lookalike mum in figure-flattering pair of skinny jeans Brassic star Michelle Keegan enjoyed a night on the town with her friends

Michelle Keegan made sure to celebrate in style when she and a group of friends headed to watch The Lion King with their mums.

The group of six enjoyed the Friday night trip to the theatre and Michelle absolutely stole the show as she looked flawless in a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans that she had paired with a white jacket to keep her warm during the chilly March evening. Inside, she shed her coat to reveal a white woollen jumper underneath.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright enjoy Dubai trip

Loading the player...

Michelle was almost the exact double of her mum, who looked gorgeous in a leather jacket and pair of denim jeans alongside a pair of brown shoes.

In her caption, the Our Girl actress stated: "What it's all about Friday night in the city with our mums."

DISCOVER: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's latest home update sparks joy, concern and envy among fans

Fans were driven wild by the photo, with one joking: "Which one is Michelle Keegan? We can't decide," and a second added: "We loved this show in the summer. My little boy was mute, wide eyes the entire time!"

A third said: "Fantastic show. Me and my daughter went on Wednesday," and a fourth mused: "This is what life's about. Being around genuine family."

Michelle and her mum headed out with a group of friends

Michelle is well known for her fashion, and she sizzled last month as she enjoyed a sunny holiday in a tiny bikini.

The 35-year-old wore a strapless nude bikini and a chic straw hat as she read a copy of Fool Me Once beside a pool, surrounded by palm trees, writing: "Finally the secret's out! I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo."

PHOTO: Michelle Keegan poses with tiny baby in heartwarming snap

LOOK: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's his and hers bathroom belongs in a hotel

Michelle's family, friends and followers were delighted by both the new role and her bikini photo, with compliments pouring in on the post. Rochelle Humes wrote: "Go girl!" while Michelle's mother-in-law, Carol Wright, commented: "Here we go so excited to watch this you little star, a superstar."

The author of the book, Harlan Coben, echoed Michelle's excitement, commenting: "Here we go!" and fans of his novels weighed in too.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.