Michelle Keegan looks unreal in corset and denim hotpants - wow

Michelle Keegan just served up a look that would easily rival Justin Timberlake and Britney Spear's iconic all-denim outfits at the AMA's in 2001 - ifykyk.

Looking like a dream in triple denim, the Brassic actress layered with an edgy oversized denim jacket which she effortlessly draped over one shoulder. Slipping into a fitted jean corset and tiny denim hotpants, Michelle's endless legs were accentuated with pointed-toe denim heels as she posed up a storm in the mirror of her dressing room - what a look!

Michelle, 35, wore her chocolate brown tresses in a messy bun, sporting a full glam makeup glow consisting of dramatic bronzer, a peachy blush and feline eyeliner flicks.

"Denim on denim on denim, on more denim," Michelle penned on her Instagram Story.

Michelle took a mirror selfie in her daring denim look

The star's post comes just after she shared a slew of behind-the-scenes snaps in a cosy pink dressing gown as her glam team prepared for her y2k denim transformation.

Michelle Keegan's best denim looks

It's not the first time Michelle's fans have been beguiled by her It-girl style. Back in November, the actress went all out with a '90s-inspired look, opting for a pair of high-waisted denim skinny jeans to complement a waist-cinching denim corset. It's giving us major Britney vibes.

The Our Girl star continued her high street ensemble by slipping into a pair of golden satin mules adorned with a statement diamanté buckle from Zara.

Michelle looked like a Bratz doll with her trendy denim corset

Her mother-in-law Carole Wright had the best response, however, penning "Beautiful" beneath Michelle's post followed by a string of red heart emojis. How sweet!

We also loved this stylish ensemble from Michelle last summer, who shared a photograph of herself catching rays in the garden of the megamansion she shares with Mark.

Michelle looked unreal in distressed denim shorts last summer

The actress looked golden and gorgeous in her summery outfit in a snap she posted to Instagram, saying of the changing temperatures: "This was the most confusing bank holiday weekend ever!"

Michelle does offer a pair of denim shorts in her Very clothing range, but the high-waisted summer staples swiftly sold out after going down in the sale to just £10. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for her next collection drop!

