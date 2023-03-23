Helen Skelton poses up a storm in dazzling cowboy boots The Countryfile presenter is a doting mother…

Helen Skelton knows how to turn up the heat with a sultry look and Thursday, she was spotted sporting a pair of dazzling cowboy boots.

The fabulous photo saw the former Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, sitting in a stable and feeding animals whilst rocking the country footwear from Hertford-based brand, Webury. The boots were a gorgeous chestnut hue and adorned with beautiful blue embroidery.

Helen looked so beautiful

Completing her country clad, Helen added a pair of skinny blue jeans, a crisp white shirt and a chic Barbour jacket. As for her hair and makeup, Helen opted to style her vibrant tresses into two dutch plaits.

Her flawless camera-ready makeup was comprised of dark smokey eyeshaddow, brushes of warm bronzer and lashing of perfect pink lipstick. One fan commented: "Love this picture!!! Helen is an absolute jewel, inside and out. Classy!!!"

The star looked like a model

The Western-inspired look makes a dramatic change from the fabulous bikini photos the star has previously been sharing after she enjoyed a sun-soaked family holiday in February with her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, one.

Helen could easily be mistaken for a Baywatch lifeguard as she shared a glamorous photo of herself walking out of the sea, her long blonde tresses drenched in salty seawater.

Helen shared a fabulous slew of snaps

In the snap, she was wearing a chic leopard print triangle bikini which perfectly accentuated the TV star's impressively toned physique.

"You look bloody gorgeous," one fan penned. A second added: "WOAH MAMMA," alongside three flame emojis. A third added: "Loving the bond girl vibes in the second to last slide."

In the caption, Helen wrote: "Pool days [heart emoji] Grateful for this time. Grateful for this gang. Brought my tribe away to meet up with the fam on their hols…"

