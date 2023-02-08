Helen Skelton shows off incredible legs in fabulous shorts The Countryfile star was awarded second place in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing…

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a daring look and on Tuesday, the star was captured swapping her glamorous stage-ready ensembles for a pair of stunning pyjamas.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, posed alongside her fellow Strictly castmates whilst enjoying a "girl's night" at what appeared to be their digs for their latest tour location. The beautiful ladies looked like they had a blast and were all donning a short silky pink-striped pyjamas shorts set.

WATCH: Strictly's Helen Skelton poses in slinky figure-hugging dress in new video

Loading the player...

Captioning the post were the words: "Can't tell you how amazing each and every one of these ladies are. #girlsnight. Helen also reshared a stunning photo of the group to her Instagram Stories.

They rocked fabulous short Victoria Secret pyjamas

In the video, the girls were spotted putting on faces makes and during one moment imitated the classic Dance of the Singnets, from Swan Lake. The parody moment saw Helen display her incredibly toned legs, shown off by the short pyjama set as she joined hands with Dianne and Amy Dowden.

The girls enjoyed a sleepover

The photo shared by Helen on her Stories was part of a post shared by former Strictly professional and It Takes Two presenter, Janette Manrara. The update showed two photos of the group, one which saw them all smiling from ear to ear, the second saw them all pulling a funny face in classic sleepover fashion!

TRENDING NOW: Happy Valley's James Norton's ultra-private quirky home with famous fiancée

Accompanying Janette's post were the words: "What a great night of face masks food, wine, and of course dessert w/ these beautiful women. #GirlsNight #Facemasks #WineAndDine."

The girls look like they had a blast

The silky combination makes a major change from the star's latest look which saw the blonde beauty rocking a slick figure-hugging white ensemble comprised of ultra-stylish flared trousers and a matching waistcoat in a series of photos.

HELEN KIDS: Helen Skelton's dramatic birth story with new baby Elsie - exclusive

REVEALED: Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler deletes Instagram after TV star's cryptic post

In a second snap, Helen slipped an ultra-stylish black and white chequered coat over her all-white look - adding fabulously dramatic dimension to the flawless ensemble. This time the photo saw her posing with professional newcomer Carlos Gu, who partnered Molly Rainford in the latest series of the show.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.