Helen Skelton shows off incredibly toned legs in daring miniskirt

Helen Skelton is not afraid to up the ante with a glamorous look, and on Thursday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant looked sensational in a white mini skirt for her latest update.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Countryfile presenter, 39, shared a throwback photo which saw her basking in the summer sun whilst she carried a set of golf clubs during her stint with Slingsby Gin in 2021 when she won their annual celebrity golf academy.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Love a timehop… almost the season @slingsbysocial." In the fabulous photo, Helen looks every inch a sports pro, pairing her dazzling mini skirt with a navy blue sports sweater and matching gilet.

As always, her bright blonde tresses couldn't have looked more glamorous and were styled in voluminous curls and she added a vibrant red manicure to complete the sporty ensemble.

Helen's sun-soaked throwback makes a dramatic change from the recent snowy updates she has been sharing with her 467,000 followers.

Her most recent wintry snap was posted on Thursday and showed her enjoying an icy walk with her young daughter, Elsie, one, whilst home in the Lake District.

The mother-daughter duo looked perfectly wrapped up for the chilly occasion, with little Elsie safe and snuggled in her buggy. Meanwhile, mum Helen donned a warm thick puffer coat, trousers, boots and woollen hat with sunglasses.

In the background of the sweet snap were the unbelievably vast mountainous views the Lake District has to offer. Alongside the image, Helen simply wrote: "Home," and added a heart and mountain emojis.

Fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments for the star. One commented: "Stunning, so lucky living so close to something this beautiful," while a second added: "Also lucky to call the #lakedistrict #home the weather has been grim today though."

A third shared: "Really beautiful, the scenery is spectacular. I love your coat and boots, you look so lovely and warm."

