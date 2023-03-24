Victoria Beckham oozes old Hollywood glamour in figure-skimming dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's style has evolved dramatically since her Spice Girls days. From mini dresses to corduroy trousers, there has been no area of fashion the designer is yet to toy with. Her latest look only furthers this fact, demonstrating that David Beckham's wife is bidding farewell to her signature all-black outfits in a bid to experiment with colour.

On Thursday evening, the mother-of-four gifted fans the honour of her presence at 36 Dover Street in London, where her eponymous makeup brand VB Beauty's new collection was being launched. She previously teased the launch online, which you can watch in the clip below...

For the swanky affair, the 48-year-old sported a blush pink midi dress coined the 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress,' featuring whimsical split flutter sleeves with caped detailing, a ruched waistline, a curve-kissing fit, a slight mermaid flair silhouette, a rounded neckline and a silk finish.

The star completed her girlish aesthetic by slipping into a pair of white lace tights and retro white open-toe heels while clasping a befeathered pouch that brandished wispy layers of delicate fabric and a cream hue.

Victoria Beckham looked pretty in pink as she attended the launch

Victoria wore her recently elongated extensions down loose and opted for her signature buttery beauty glow to highlight her ever-youthful features.

She shared a series of images from the night via Instagram, captioning the post: "Celebrating @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty EyeWear launch at my shop in 36 Dover Street wearing my new season Gathered Waist Midi Dress (available now!). Thank you @Katy.Hessel. I loved talking about how art and colour inform and inspire everything I do with my fashion and beauty brands. Kisses! xx VB."

Fans adored the designer's latest sartorial success, voicing their opinions in her comments. One wrote: "This outfit!!!!!! BEAUTIFUL," while another said: "Stunning dress." A third added: "My forever girl crush," and a fourth noted: "Beautiful! Pink suits you well."

Gathered Waist Flared Dress, £890, Victoria Beckham

Enhance your spring wardrobe with Victoria's baby pink dress and infuse your seasonal attire with some VB sass.

Molly Crepe Maxi Dress, £135, Whistles

Alternatively, this blossom-toned crepe maxi dress is equally as enchanting, especially when teamed with a white clutch bag and barely-there heels.

