Victoria Beckham's latest haircut is going to shock you

Victoria Beckham always has a good hair day, doesn't she? The former Spice Girl is known for being quite adventurous with her mane. She's had everything from a pixie cut to a head full of hair extensions, so it's safe to say her tresses are very important to her.

On Wednesday morning, the fashion designer shared a video of herself getting her hair cut by stylist Lisa Satorn. In the footage, a separate phone is seen propped up in front of her, with her celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves on a zoom call, giving Lisa specific instructions on how to cut VB's hair. The mother-of-four shouted "Virtual Haircut!"

Now that's what you call dedication to your look, right?

Victoria met Ken through her bestie, actress Eva Longoria. The Desperate Housewives star previously spoke candidly about her friendship with Victoria Beckham, revealing what the pair get up to when they hang out. The actress admitted that the pair enjoy girlie sleepovers, sometimes joined by Ken, during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women.

VB's virtual haircut!

"We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny as well just brushes our hair until we go to sleep." Nice work if you can get it!

Victoria and Ken are great friends

Victoria always talks about how much she values Ken. Back in 2021, the beauty mogul was reunited with Ken after being apart during the pandemic on the set of a photoshoot for her Victoria Beckham Beauty line. Posing in front of a mirror, Victoria rocked a plunging purple frock. After her hair was trimmed and sat just below her collarbone in delicate loose waves, Victoria said on her Instagram Stories: "Ok so I am here in Miami and we are filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty and I have to say guys I have had a haircut. I had not seen Ken for over a year and my hair got so long!" she added.

Captioning the clip, Victoria wrote: "On set with @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty and I've FINALLY had a haircut! So happy to be reunited with @kenpaves! My hair saviour!"

