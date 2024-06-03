Jennifer Aniston loves this Reformation dress so much she has two - and it's still available to shop

Granted, Jennifer Aniston would look amazing in practically anything, but the 55-year-old actress stepped out looking incredible at the Emmy FYC event for her hit drama The Morning Show on Sunday.

The Friends alumna wowed in a fitted floral midi dress in a deep red hue - and it's a surprisingly affordable piece from one of my favourite US fashion brands, Reformation. The Kourtney dress is a bestseller and features spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a sultry split hem.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston attended the Emmy FYC Event in LA on Sunday

Jen styled the dress to perfection, completing the look with matching red stiletto heels and lots of gold jewellery, including a statement ruby pendant. She wore her hair in a sleek blow dry and fresh-faced makeup with a nude lip.

Despite being a high street brand, Reformation is loved by the A-list and has also been seen on the likes of Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, to name just a few. The LA-based label has a sustainable ethos and is far more affordable than its designer competitors.

It seems Jennifer is a big fan of Reformation too, as she's been spotted in the Kourtney dress before in a different colourway. Posing for an Instagram selfie back in April, she can be seen wearing the same floral number in black.

It looks like Jennifer Aniston also has Reformation's Kourtney dress in the black colourway

If you want to shop the look for yourself, the Kourtney dress worn by Jen on Sunday has unsurprisingly sold out on Reformation's website, but it's still available to shop at Luisaviaroma for $248 (or £278 in the UK) if you act fast.

At Reformation you can find it in two alternative prints - Bonita and Pompadour - and they're equally stunning. I love the blue and white colourway worn with metallic or barely-there accessories for a wedding this summer.

Or for an even more affordable similar style, Abercrombie's Camille dress is super popular thanks to its flattering cut and inclusive size range. It also falls to a midi length and features spaghetti straps and a split hem, all adorned in a gorgeous floral print.