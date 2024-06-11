Cat Deeley's white high street blouse is boho chic – 3 broderie anglaise blouses to get Cat's vibe

I'm seriously fangirling over Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits. Every day, the 47-year-old brings it with her mix of high street and designer, vintage and understated accessories. She's officially my summer style poster girl.

And Cat's ensemble on Tuesday's edition of the show was giving me boho chic with her pretty broderie anglaise blouse, teamed with a candy pink pair of denim shorts from Jigsaw. No, I never knew I needed pink denim shorts either until I saw Cat's cute pair.

Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd on Tuesday's edition of This Morning

Cat's blouse, a £45 buy from M&S, is still in stock in a few sizes, but I’d shop ridiculously quick if you want the real thing because it’s selling fast if my socials are anything to go by. Word on the grapevine is that there's quite a few stores around the country that have them in stock. So you might be in luck and find one hidden in your local M&S.

Her blouse has classic detailing, including a delicate scalloped hem and the sculpted sleeve, but looks modern thanks to the cut and length. Cat’s worn similar styles of blouse before, including an applique Mint Velvet blouse, & Other Stories lace-detailed blouse plus a broderie anglaise dress from Mint Velvet.

Broderie anglaise blouses are an easy wear for summer. I wear mine with barrel-leg jeans and chunky sandals on a sunny day, or swapped for blue denim shorts on a warmer day. I also love a broderie anglaise blouse in black, because I'm one of those people that actually adores wearing black in summer!

Pack one in your suitcase for your summer holiday and you’ll repeat wear all vacation long. Dress up with tailored shorts, or down with linen shorts for a day of sightseeing. You can even throw one on over your swimsuit, or wear on your travel day with jeans.

Broderie anglaise is always a trend come summer, and the high street never sleeps on this style. Broderie anglaise dresses are a favourite, loved for the easy-breezy feel that’s smart yet casual – even Princess Kate is a fan of this summer style.

And while Cat’s high street blouse is selling fast, other retailers are continually releasing similar options for you to embrace your inner boho chic. I've chosen three that are actually less expensive than Cat's, if you want her look for less.

1/ 3 New Look White Broderie Anglaise Puff Sleeve Blouse New Look Broderie Anglaise Blouse Sizes: 6-18 Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days free to a New Look store, or paid via returns service New Look's broderie anglaise is a pretty, feminine style that's an absolute bargain for £33. The puff sleeves give it an ultra-girly look, and the intricate pattern is giving that much-loved boho feel. I'd size up to keep it loose, and wear tucked in or worn loose over denim shorts. £32.99 at New Look 2/ 3 H&M Broderie Anglaise Blouse H&M Broderie Anglaise Blouse Sizes: XS - XXL Colours: White and black Shipping: £3.99 or free click & collect Returns: Within 28 days

H&M's take on the trend is a very easy to slip into your wardrobe t-shirt style broderie anglaise top, with gently puffed sleeve and an all over broderie detailing. Swap your crew neck tee for this fancier top. £27.99 at H&M 3/ 3 River Island Floral Broderie Anglaise Top River Island Broderie Anglaise Top Sizes: 6 - 18 Shipping: £4 and free with a £50 spend Returns: Within 28 days Head to River Island for this super-luxe looking broderie anglaise top, with similar scalloping as Cat's blouse. This one was made for festivals. £35 at River Island $65 at River Island

It's been another few days of high street fashion hits from Cat, with Monday's River Island boucle cardigan giving royal feels and Thursday's Whistles dress a polka dot dream.