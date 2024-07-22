I love Frankie Bridge's 'no-brainer' work trousers - and they're available in 3 different colours

If there’s one celeb we always look to for shopping inspo, it’s Frankie Bridge. The Loose Women star is a dab hand at finding affordable wardrobe staples that look more expensive than they are, so every week when she shares her Instagram shopping roundup, we’re right there taking notes.

This week in her special selection, titled - as always - Frankie’s faves, there was one particular piece that caught my eye. It’s an item I always really struggle to find - a good pair of work trousers. Check them out, doesn’t she look fab?

© Frankie Bridge Frankie showed off the versatile trousers in her weekly Instagram fashion roundup

These are actually H&M’s new-in wide trousers, and they’d be perfect for the office. I’m filing these firmly in the ‘looks more expensive than it is’ file. Frankie is modelling them in black but you want to know the great thing about these trousers? They’re also available in light and dark beige.

Frankie had this to say about the trousers, shared on her stories with her 1.6 million Instagram followers: “A black pair of trousers is a no-brainer for your workwear wardrobe! I’m 5’ 3” and these fit me perfectly. They are just the right fit on the leg, wide but still smart.”

I love how she styled hers, with a cropped smart jacket that has major Chanel vibes going on. That’s also H&M, £37.99 and available in sizes XXS too if you’re interested - and it’s available in khaki green too which is a completely different vibe which I’m also loving, and thinking also that it might be easier to keep clean (or the little smudges that life with kids inevitably brings wouldn’t be so noticeable in any case)

Anyway, back to the trousers. They’re available in sizes 4 to 22 and at £32.99 they’re an absolute steal. I do love how Frankie styled them - and H&M went for the classic white shirt that works wonders too. I’d be tempted to pair with a funky print tee and a blazer personally.

Wide-leg trousers are an absolute winner for the office, especially with this unpredictable weather we’ve been having - they work for either hot and sunny or not-so-glorious weather. You’ve got full leg coverage for the chilly days, and the loose fit allows airflow to keep you cooler in warmer weather.

They’re also extremely flattering - accentuating the waist and elongating the legs. As Frankie told, she’s 5’ 3” but she looks much taller I would say with these trousers on. And don’t get me started on how comfy they are compared to tighter styles. Give me a pair of wide-leg trousers over skinny jeans any day!

Have I sold you on the wide-leg style? If so, you might want to check out these £29.50 ones from M&S that are available in the prettiest shade of pink. Also, if you’re expecting, check out these ASOS Maternity wide-leg trousers in navy blue. It’s always good to have options.