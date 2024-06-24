Frankie Bridge is a goddess in fitted 'tan enhancing' maxi dress - shop the look

We're about to reach peak summer, and if you have a big event coming up, Frankie Bridge has got you covered.

Sharing a collection of new season occasionwear pieces in her style roundup Frankie's Faves, she posed in a maxi dress in the most stunning coral colour by Club L London - and it's quite affordable.

"This shade is the tan enhancer," the mum-of-two captioned her Instagram post. "The perfect dress for holidays, weddings abroad, summer black tie events etc. The off-the-shoulder style makes it feel really sophisticated and the slit elongates the legs."

Frankie shared a selfie in the Club L London dress on her Instagram Stories

The Club L London Law of Attraction dress really does look amazing with a tan - perfect if your event is post-holiday (or you know what you're doing with a St Tropez bottle).

Made from a premium double-layered stretch jersey fabric, it has a fitted cut with an elegant Bardot neckline and split hem, which adds a striking detail and makes for easier movement.

Available in UK sizes 4-16, it retails for £50, and it comes in a whole selection of shades, from emerald green to red, if coral isn't your colour.

Frankie styled it with a pair of barely-there stiletto heels in blush, a metallic gold structured clutch bag and a pair of statement gold hoop earrings also from Club L London.

I think it looks amazing with gold jewellery and Frankie agrees: "Wear it with gold accessories for the ultimate glam," she said in her Instagram Reel.

If you're shopping for a dress that's equally striking but less fitted, Frankie also chose a statement sequin style in her round-up. The baby pink maxi dress by ASOS EDITION - the online retailer's most premium collection - comes in a halterneck, column cut and features all-over matte sequin detail which has been hand embellished.

Frankie made a case for statement sequins this summer

"Giant sequins are the style statement of the season," wrote Frankie. "Super fun and great for dancing in! If you've got a wedding or hen do abroad this would be the perfect dress! Love the pale pink colour too. Two trends in one!"

It's £160 at ASOS and comes in UK sizes 4-18.

I think a style like this works best with minimalist accessories to let the dress do the talking. Frankie paired it with barely-there heels, this time adding New Look's White Resin Clutch Bag, which has a hard outer shell with a pearlescent finish and a detachable chain strap.