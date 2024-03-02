Carol Vorderman, 63, shows off her curves in the most waist-cinching leather trousers

Carol Vorderman never fails to impress us with her sizzling outfits, and the star had fans' jaws on the floor when she posed in a pair of skintight leather trousers.
Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, the former Countdown star looked stunning in the waist-defining skinny trousers, paired with a purple fitted bodysuit, a chunky belt, and black boots.
Carol, 63, wore her hair in voluminous curls that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the star opted for a touch of smokey eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip to finish.
In the caption, Carol wrote: "Bit of filming at home," while fans were quick to praise her stylish ensemble. "Looking fabulous," one follower wrote. While another added: "That figure [heart eye emoji]".
Carol is no stranger to a showstopping look, and last month the radio presenter opted for an all-blue outfit that resembled her most recent look for her first show on LBC. The star looked stylish in a pair of electric blue fitted trousers with silver zip detailing, which she teamed with a matching top and black ankle boots. Accessorising perfectly, Carol pulled the look together with a buckle waist belt.
Wearing the colourful outfit as she arrived at Global Radio Studios, Carol later paired the look with a red puffer jacket as she left the studio.
In January, it was announced that Carol was returning to radio with a regular slot on LBC, following her departure from BBC Radio Wales in November, after her contract as a broadcaster was terminated when she refused to agree to new terms that stipulated political neutrality in public settings – including on social media.
Carol confirmed her exit from the radio station on Instagram at the time, writing: "After five years, I'm leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales."
"The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round."
"I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly."