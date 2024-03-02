Carol Vorderman, 63, shows off her curves in the most waist-cinching leather trousers

Carol Vorderman never fails to impress us with her sizzling outfits, and the star had fans' jaws on the floor when she posed in a pair of skintight leather trousers.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, the former Countdown star looked stunning in the waist-defining skinny trousers, paired with a purple fitted bodysuit, a chunky belt, and black boots.

© Instagram Carol channelled Sandy from Greece in her leather trousers

Carol, 63, wore her hair in voluminous curls that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the star opted for a touch of smokey eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip to finish.

In the caption, Carol wrote: "Bit of filming at home," while fans were quick to praise her stylish ensemble. "Looking fabulous," one follower wrote. While another added: "That figure [heart eye emoji]".

© Getty Carol opted for an all-blue ensemble

Carol is no stranger to a showstopping look, and last month the radio presenter opted for an all-blue outfit that resembled her most recent look for her first show on LBC. The star looked stylish in a pair of electric blue fitted trousers with silver zip detailing, which she teamed with a matching top and black ankle boots. Accessorising perfectly, Carol pulled the look together with a buckle waist belt.

Wearing the colourful outfit as she arrived at Global Radio Studios, Carol later paired the look with a red puffer jacket as she left the studio.

© Getty Carol wore the colourful outfit for her first show on LBC

In January, it was announced that Carol was returning to radio with a regular slot on LBC, following her departure from BBC Radio Wales in November, after her contract as a broadcaster was terminated when she refused to agree to new terms that stipulated political neutrality in public settings – including on social media.

© Instagram Carol departed from BBC Radio Wales in November

Carol confirmed her exit from the radio station on Instagram at the time, writing: "After five years, I'm leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales."

"The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round."

"I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly."