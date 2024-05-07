I'm still obsessing over Emma Louise Connolly's M&S printed linen co-ord

Whether you follow Emma Louise Connolly for chic outfits or her couple goals relationship with former Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock, you will know that the star's sense of style is unmatched.

The influencer, 32, recently gave fans a whole host of summer outfits to envy as she enjoyed a belated St Lucia honeymoon with her husband. One look that particularly caught my eye was her black and white printed co-ord – and I honestly couldn't believe that it was from the high street.

The M&S Relaxed Linen Co-ord featured an oversized shirt which Emma paired with the matching wide-leg trousers. Styling the two-piece perfectly, the mother-of-one opted for a pair of black flip flops with a chunky gold necklace and matching bangles to complete the statement ensemble.

© Emma Louise Connolly Emma wore her M&S co-ord on her recent trip to St Lucia

I love a linen co-ord for summer because of its potential to style in so many different ways. The floaty fit is ideal for wearing on holiday, and the M&S number is casual enough to wear with trainers and sandals during the day, but also smart enough to dress up with a pair of heels and a bright clutch bag for the evening.

The two-piece can be mixed and matched with other pieces in your wardrobe, and Emma chose to team an almost identical pair of trousers with a black one-shoulder top and a pair of red heels during her recent getaway. I could totally see the trousers being worn with a red cardigan and a little white top too, while the oversized shirt could be worn over black mini dresses and trainers during the summer.

© Emma Louise Connolly Emma wore an almost identical pair of trousers with a one-shoulder top on her holiday

Linen trousers are always a hit in the warm weather, and the lightweight style is my go-to for wearing to the office when it feels too warm for jeans. The M&S trousers come in regular, long, and petite sizes, with staple colours alongside the monochrome print including black, navy, white, and grey options.

The co-ord trousers have received hundreds of positive reviews on the M&S site, with several shoppers raving about the comfortable and flattering fit.

One reviewer wrote: "Very comfortable linen trousers. Drawstring waist makes them very easy to wear."

Another added: "I was ideally looking for a pair of pure linen wide-leg trousers but settled on this linen mix. They've surpassed my expectations! They wash very well, they're extremely comfortable, and can be dressed up and down. I've now also bought a pair in the sand colour."