5 rare photos of Carol Vorderman with her lookalike daughter Katie

TV star Carol Vorderman is currently starring in I'm a Celebrity South Africa, wowing us all with her youthful appearance for her 62 years.

Did you know that the former Countdown mathematician has a 32-year-old daughter, Katie, who looks just like her famous mum?

Cambridge graduate Carol has clearly passed on her brains to her children, as Katie has a Ph.D. in nanotechnology from the same top university, while Carol's son Cameron, 26, has a Master's degree from Dundee University.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals impressive home gym

See five photos of Carol with her daughter Katie below…

© getty Carol Vorderman and Katie King attend the Pride Of Britain Awards

Carol attended the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at London's Grosvenor House with her daughter Katie and son Cameron – and don't Carol and Katie look similar with their eye colour and cheekbones?

MORE: Everything you need to know about Carol Vorderman: her family and home life revealed

Carol Vorderman and daughter Katie enjoys a sports match

Katie is the spitting image of her celebrity mum in this snap.

Carol wrote: "So it was Mother's Day on Sunday and can I say I'm absolutely LOVING doing loads with my girl Dr Katie King PhD (I'm allowed a proud Mum moment...ha) now she's living in Wales. She's a fitness freak and loves a hike and a gym sesh. And a party and well LIFE really."

.

Carol Vorderman with her daughter Katie

Carol shared this sweet photo of herself and Katie to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

She posted: "Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science. Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she's a Research scientist." She added: "It's not often I ever talk about my children....I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both..."



MORE: Exclusive: Carol Vorderman shares the secret to body confidence at 62

© getty Carol Vorderman and Katie King attend Derby Day at Epsom racecourse

Looks like Carol and Katie planned their matching outfits together for Derby day at Epsom in 2011. Peas in a pod.

© getty Carol Vorderman and daughter Katie on the red carpet



The mother daughter duo looked so alike way back in 2010 at the Pride of Britain Awards. They even have the same eye makeup style!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.